First 2022 Extreme E Race Won by Nico Rosberg's RXR Team

Desert X Prix was the first race of Extreme E’s Season 2 – the competition also popularly known as Formula Off-Road. Nico Rosberg’s RXR got over McLaren XE’s barrier.
Johan Kristoffersson and Mikaela Kottulinsky endured the track best and managed to get back on their way to becoming winners as fast as possible after an interruption. Rosberg’s team reentered the race on the third place. The Swedish crew maintained concentration until the closing stages of the Desert X Prix and got the chance to surpass Carlos Sainz’s XE team.
Chip Ganassi Racing came fourth, and the McLaren XE finished fifth despite Foust's crash.
Kristoffersson said the first competition showed that McLaren’s crew is ready to win and want to show their abilities in navigating the rough tracks of Extreme E. “We learned quite a lot last year, but now things are even tighter we’ll have to work even harder. I’m just very happy to start off the season with maximum points.”
RXR co-pilot Kottulinsky said Kristoffersson is a great racer and has the best tactics in place. She confirmed gaining enough confidence to trust her colleague’s maneuvers.
Nico Rosberg’s RXR team finished Desert X Prix in 27 minutes and 8 seconds, while the Sainz XE was just 2.4 seconds behind.
With the five extra points earned from the Continental Traction Challenge, RXR has 30 points. This is an excellent start for the Season 2 of Extreme E.
Sainz XE Team have only 18 points and are in need of a win, while X44 got just 15 points. Veloce Racing got only one point for finishing on the 10th place.
The all-electric radical SUV competition will now move to Sardinia, Italy for the second round.
Fans aren’t allowed to attend, sadly. The organizers cite environmental concerns and say that for minimizing the local impact of the event they recommend watching the races from home.
