Zenith Celebrates the Second Season of Extreme E With Epic Rugged Watch

To celebrate the second season of the Extreme E off-road racing series, Swiss luxury watchmaker Zenith has designed a fitting limited-edition timepiece inspired by the electric rally race in Neom, Saudi Arabia.
As the official Timekeeper for the Extreme E, Zenith will roll out five special editions of its DEFY Extreme 1/100th of a second chronograph, and each of the models will be inspired by various X Prix off-road circuits.
The first piece is called the DEFY Extreme E "Desert X Prix," and it's inspired by the rally race in Neom – the place where a new battle will kick off in Saudi Arabia. The rugged timepiece was designed to withstand desert conditions, and it features a waterproof and crushproof 45 mm carbon fiber and microblasted titanium case.
The watch also incorporates elements you'd see on track: the case's lid coating is made from E-grip recycled tires, and the plate covering was created from parts of an Extreme E racing tarpaulin.
And that's not all. The crown and chronograph pushers are made from carbon fiber. Its pusher protectors and bezel were produced from microblasted titanium, adding to its durability.
Beneath the domed sapphire crystal is a skeletonized dial, which features yellow accents. If you look close enough, the dial will offer glimpses of this timepiece's heart: an El Primero 9004 caliber that beats at 36,000 vibrations per hour (VpH). The case back, through which you can also partially see the movement, has the Desert X Prix logo engraved on it.
The package is finished off with a yellow Velcro strap fashioned from recycled Continental CrossContact tires from the first season's races. In the middle, a black rubber element contrasts with the yellow strap.
Only 20 units of the DEFY Extreme E "Desert X Prix" will be produced. Zenith will drop the racy timepiece at the Extreme E Desert X race in Neom, Saudi Arabia, on February 19th. The watch will be available in Zenith's stores from around the world.
