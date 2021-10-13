High-Performance Electric SUVs to Conquer Sardinia in Upcoming Extreme E Race

Jellyfish-Like Formation on Mars Is Not What Scientists Believed

The roughest racing series in the world, and one of the pioneering electric SUV competitions, is heading to Sardinia, Italy. This gorgeous island will be the scene of the fourth upcoming race in the Extreme E event. 8 photos



Nine teams with a 50/50 representation of male and female drivers truly put their personal skills to the test, because in terms of equipment, it’s the same for everybody: the specially-developed Odyssey 21 SUV , the same battery (developed by the company who provided batteries for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship), and the same tires (developed by Continental).



So far, the Extreme E



Since this unique event is unfolding all around the world, a ship was needed in order to transport the competitors, the vehicles and all the additional equipment, to each location. A former Royal Mail ship, Saint Helena underwent a multi-million euro retrofit, and it now features a state-of-the-art garage, plus a central hub for all the logistics and operations.



As one of the Extreme E founding partners, Continental is playing an important part in the event, and the custom ultra-high-performance CrossContact LX tires were specifically designed to improve traction and stability on virtually any surface, including



After the Island X Prix in Sardinia, the Extreme E series will move to Dorset, UK, for the final season of the competition, scheduled for December 18-19, 2021.





