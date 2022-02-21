Ottawa Mayor Says Protesters' Towed Cars Should Be Sold To Cover for Damages

Got involved in the Freedom Convoy protests and your car ended up towed? Get ready to find it on eBay, Autotrader, or on some governmental agency site. The mayor of Ottawa says the law allows selling towed vehicles in times of crisis.
Truckers got tired of having to follow so many rules. The current health crisis, inflation, and strict government control infuriated people. They wanted to have at least some freedom of choice left. In what can be considered unusual for Canadians, a massive protest began. That transformed into another problem for the carmakers. On top of all challenges, they faced a new barrier – this time a literal one made by angry citizens.
Canada’s prime minister isn’t that liked by conservatives and his decision to force working people to do something against their will just to keep working has sparked anger. That manifested into a blockade, but law enforcement managed to disperse the participants. Some listened, others had to be forced to leave or ended up detained. As truckers’ protest gathered enough attention, other people joined in solidarity. Even donations were starting to pour in for these Canadians, but the money flow was cut rapidly.
Cars, trucks and other vehicles ended up seized by the Police and now the mayor of Ottawa wants the vehicles sold. He says the law allows it and intends to use the money for cleaning and repairs. According to CBC, Jim Watson will approve the confiscation and the selling of the towed cars. He believes this is the right course of action and praised law enforcement for how they acted.
"And I want to see them sold. I don't want the return to these people who've been causing such frustration and angst in our community," said Watson.
Over 170 were arrested and others are still investigated. Police took at least twelve vehicles from the streets because they identified them as part of “unlawful activity.” This cours of action will continue, as recently confirmed by the chief of Police. The protest organiser, Tamara Lich, was also sent to jail temporarily until things clear up.
Police also admitted they received hundreds of complaints regarding their interventions to stop the blockade.
