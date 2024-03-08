Farina Tiny Home Displays a Perfect Blend of Timeless Design and Modern Functionality

Many people have misleading misconceptions about tiny living and minimalism, unfairly believing that tiny houses lack the comfort and charm of traditional homes. However, designs like the Farina from Movable Roots are a testament to innovation in the tiny home realm and manage to bust these beliefs.
The Farina, a tiny home model based on the popular Ward design by Movable Roots, was recently awarded the title of the "Most Traditional Tiny House of 2023." This beautiful home on wheels stands apart through a brilliant combination of timeless design and modern functionality and efficiency. The ingenious design showcases a clever layout with spacious and efficient areas for living, sleeping, and cooking, as well as ample storage solutions, allowing owners to experience the same level of opulence and sophistication as a full-sized home and proving that luxury can come in all sizes.
Perched on a triple-axle trailer and measuring 28 feet (8.5 meters) long and 8.5 feet (2.6 meters) wide, the Farina affords you enormous freedom to roam without sacrificing the comforts of home. Custom-built to cater to the specific needs of its owner, this tiny home is more than just a living space; it's a mobile haven with plenty of open space, beautiful aesthetics, and an impressive array of modern creature comforts.
From the outside, Farina looks like a modern farmhouse with a chic black and white exterior clad in LP LapSiding with cedar accents and a durable metal roof. Simple yet attractive, this is a classic aesthetic that will never go out of style, as the monochromatic color scheme is versatile enough to work with any design style.
The interior is equally alluring, with completely white walls and ceilings complemented by natural wood floorings and barn wood accents. From the moment you step foot inside, you'll be surprised by the beautiful and smart design that dominates every area and by how efficiently every square inch of space is utilized, demonstrating great attention to detail and space optimization.
The over 300 square feet (27.9 square meters) of living space are divided between a multifunctional living room, a generous center kitchen, a traditional loft-style bedroom, a cleverly integrated hallway home office, and a modern bathroom. Various oversized windows allow natural light and air to enter the house, enhancing its openness and brightness.
One of the standout features of the Farina model is the abundance of storage options. A slew of custom cabinets, shelves, storage-integrated stairs, and hidden compartments are part of the design, providing owners with plenty of space to stow away their personal belongings to keep the interior clutter-free, all without sacrificing comfort or aesthetics.
Every designated area inside this home is designed for a premium living experience. The spacious living room is the first example. Fitted with an orange couch that contrasts the pristine white walls, this is a multifunctional area that can serve as a lounge for relaxing evenings, a gathering space for parties, and even as an extra sleeping space as the convertible sofa turns into a full-size bed.
Arguably, the most important part of any home is the kitchen. Farina has a gorgeous L-shaped kitchen occupying the center of the house. Designed with elegance and practicality in mind, it features plenty of cabinets for cooking essentials, quartz countertops, and custom barn wood open shelves beautifully highlighted with under-mounted LED light strips.
The extensive countertops cleverly double as a bar seating area at one end, creating a nice nook for dining, socializing, and more. Farina's kitchen doesn't disappoint in terms of functionality either, with a large stainless steel farmhouse-style sink, a three-burner cooktop, a full-size refrigerator, and a range hood/microwave combo.
From the kitchen, a small hallway leads to the bathroom. This is where the home office area is cleverly integrated, maximizing the use of space. Fitted with a desk and a chair, it offers the perfect nook for office work or a designated space for kids to study. The desk is large enough to accommodate computer equipment, while a small window just in front of it allows natural light to get in and boost your productivity. The other side of the hallway houses a 33-square-foot (3-square-meter) closet that maximizes storage space, showing that no detail has been overlooked.
At the far end of the house, you'll find a modern bathroom with the same black-and-white color scheme. Blending utility with luxury, this bathroom comes equipped with a glass-enclosed shower cabin with subway tiles, a standard flush toilet, and custom cabinetry and shelves for storing towels, toiletries, and other essentials. The true highlight of the space, however, is the smart LED mirror that lights up the space and adds a touch of modernity and luxury. For the owners' laundry needs, the designers integrated a washer/dryer combo unit inside the storage staircase.
The main sleeping space inside this home is a traditional loft-style bedroom that is incredibly roomy. It fits a queen-size bed flanked by windows for proper ventilation and brightness. A cut-out at the head of the bed and two floating side tables add a nice homey touch.
This stunning custom-built tiny house exemplifies the art of compact, luxurious living. Thanks to ingenious design choices, even a compact dwelling like Farina can feel both cozy and surprisingly spacious, making tiny living an appealing prospect.