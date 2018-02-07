autoevolution
 

Falcon Super Heavy Would Equal Saturn V Rocket Performance

7 Feb 2018
by
The dust has settled over the Cape Canaveral launch (and landing) pads after Tuesday's incredible achievement of SpaceX. We are now left with a long period of waiting, as the first car in the world to reach space will take months before becoming the first car to catch a glimpse of another planet.
Even with this lethargic period ahead of us, Elon Musk apparently doesn't plan to let us be. One day before the launch, he hosted a teleconference with the press during which he previewed his possible future project, an even more powerful rocket than the one that took off on David Bowie's tunes on Tuesday.

The Falcon 9, SpaceX's first rocket, is comprised of a single booster, or a core, used and reused to send cargo into space. The Falcon Heavy relied on three boosters to send its unlikely cargo to the stars. But what if an even bigger, five-booster rocket could be put together?

This is what Musk hinted at during his chat with the press, reports Teslarati. The amount of power generated by such a configuration would put the rocket right alongside the Saturn V, the Moon Rocket which allowed Apollo astronauts to leave their mark on the dusty surface of Earth's satellite.

It's just like Musk to start a million things at the same time. In September last year, SpaceX announced it is working on the so-called Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), a model to replace all those currently in service by 2020. So maybe that's what he meant: maybe the Falcon Super Heavy would be in fact the Big Falcon Super Rocket. Or the Super Big Falcon Rocket.

Regardless, one thing is sure about Musk: he usually does what he says. Currently, the Falcon Heavy is the most powerful rocket in existence. So if the man says he'll make an even more powerful one, let's give him a bit of credit.
