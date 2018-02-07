No, You Can't Buy a SpaceX Rocket on Craigslist

The hype surrounding the successful launch of the Falcon Heavy on Tuesday made some folks mad. As the Dow bit the dust on Wall Street, suburban entrepreneurs were already trying to make a buck by piggybacking on SpaceX's happy ending story. Or, at least, have some fun.

"Gently used orbital rocket in good condition. Fully loaded with onboard flight computer, launch and landing hardware. Take off and land anywhere! 9X Merlin engines each capable of producing 200k lb.ft of thrust. Just fuel it up, and it's ready to go," the ad said according to the source.



The ad was listed in the website's heavy equipment section and came complete with a map showing the location of the rocket, somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean.



The asking price for the rocket was $9.9 million or best offer. "Do not lowball. This is an orbital capable autonomous rocket. You will not find another one like it,” said the seller.



That would have been a bargain, provided the ad was real, and one would really have a use for an orbital rocket. The estimated manufacturing price of SpaceX's Falcon 9 booster, according to Fortune, is around $60 million.



