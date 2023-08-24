Falcon 6X Ready to Enter Service After Two Years of Extensive Testing

Good news for business jets enthusiasts – one of the most spectacular, advanced jets today is finally ready to enter the market. The highly-anticipated Falcon 6X, announced as the best twinjet in the long-range business aviation segment, officially got the green light from both EASA (the European Union's Aviation Safety Agency) and FAA (the US Federal Aviation Administration).
Are you ready for the Falcon 6X? Dassault's pride and joy is the new-generation business jet claiming to offer the longest range in its class, coupled with a spectacular cabin for next-level comfort.
The French jet is powered by an equally innovative engine. The Pratt & Whitney PW812D engine was officially approved by Transport Canada in 2021. It was presented as a 13,500 lbs (6,123 kg) thrust turbofan with several important benefits, including increased fuel efficiency, lower noise levels, and significantly less maintenance work required compared to other engines in its class.
Powered by this state-of-the-art engine, the 6X promises top performance. This includes a maximum speed of Mach 0.90 and a maximum altitude of 51,000 feet (15,545 meters). Most importantly, its long-range capabilities allow it to cover more than 6,300 miles (10,186 km).
Last year, the French manufacturer also revealed the Falcon 6X's ultra-luxurious cabin concept. What made this cabin unique was the extravagant Privacy Suite. Picture an individual compartment separate from all the other passengers onboard. Inside, you would discover a reclining seat that turns into a perfect flatbed boasting 80 inches (more than two meters). When it's not used as a bed, this extra seat serves as a comfy ottoman for a second occupant of the Suite.
This special seat is electrically operated. The Falcon 6X version is 24 inches (60.9 cm) wide, while the tri-jet Falcon 8X version comes at 22 inches (55.8 cm). And there's more. This Privacy Suite also features a 24-inch 4K screen that the passenger can control through an advanced Cabin System, multiple USB ports, ambient lighting plus a reading light, and generous storage, including a side locker for garments.
Dassault's Aviation Engineering Department and the Falcon Design Studio developed this special concept in more than two years. It's also flexible, allowing future jet owners to customize their luxurious aircraft and even opt for two of these Privacy Suites instead of one.
Falcon 6X's innovative design was highly appreciated across the industry – the new jet won a Red Dot Award and an International Yacht & Aviation award.
Dassault's new business jet has proved its capabilities in flight test campaigns for the past two years. In the end, it accumulated 1,500 flight hours worldwide. With the official green light from both the European and American authorities, the first Falcon 6X units are ready to start working.
