Fake E30 BMW M3 Based on 1979 Mini Is Almost Cute

Remember the days in between the classic Mini and the current BMW
ownership era of the British automaker? The years we're talking about weren't marked by the best reliability rankings, which is why few owners of cars built in the said age turn to tuning their rides. However, the machine we're here to show you has gone way too deep down the aftermarket rabbit hole.
9 photos
We're talking about a 1978 Leyland Mini, one that tries to impersonate a performance icon of the 80s, namely the E30 generation of the BMW M3
.
The thing is now up for grabs in the UK, being found on Craigslist
. Its current owner took the time to drop quite a few details about the contraption.
"It was driving when it came off the boat and I haven't run it since. The carb has been removed to test another car and I was planning to put the carb back on and let my son drive it to school but he has interest in something else. Would make a great project car. This is ready to go and drive after you put carb back on (Carb is with car). Will need some trim items like window handle. This is a right hand drive car. Stored in my garage and I just got it out to wash it up,
" the owner explains in the ad.
Is this FankenMini dressed in British Racing Green? The ad doesn't state anything on the matter, but, juding by what we can see in the images of the machine, the answer seems to be positive.
We don't see how you could trick anybody into believing you're driving an M3, but we have to admit that we didn't see this contraption coming. Oh, and we have told you that the machine is reportedly stored inside a garage.