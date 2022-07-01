F1 22 Is Officially Live, and We Get To Drive Alongside Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari Roma

F1 22 is now available for all players and to celebrate that, EA Sports Ambassador and Ferrari Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc takes a Ferrari Roma on the streets of Miami, Florida.
Charles Leclerc has had a very interesting, yet frustrating season so far. He started in the number one spot and has encountered a lot of technical problems along the way. He’s currently in the third spot, after both Red Bull drivers.
The Monegasque driver is also a brand ambassador for EA Sports, and, to celebrate the launch of F1 22, he offers F1 enthusiasts the chance to ride alongside him for 16 miles in a Ferrari Roma on the streets of Miami, Florida.
The exotic supercar comes in a light beige color named Avorio and is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.9-liter V8 engine which delivers 612 horsepower (620 ps) and a maximum torque of 561 lb-ft (760 Nm). These are enough to make it sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, with a top speed of 199 mph (320 kph).
The 24-year-old driver was for the first time in Miami and was heading to try out the F1 22 for the first time.
Some of the questions were, obviously, related to his career in Formula One. He revealed that “the best way to get ready for the reality” when he’s away from the track is doing simulation racing. To get ready for the races, the Scuderia Ferrari driver does a lot of mental and physical preparation which includes “a lot of imagination, imagining the perfect lap of that specific track.”
Leclerc remembers what it felt like to be a new driver, and his best tip is to “get references” about where to brake and remember every lap. When speaking about his own start, he admitted he was a bit “impatient” and wanted to win, which caused him to make several mistakes. Now, he would say that it is best to go step by step.
A question that he gets “asked quite a lot” is about what it feels like to race in Formula One. Although he said that it’s “difficult to put into words,” he explained that the adrenaline is like “a roller coaster, but that you can actually control.” He added that there’s “a lot of vibration, noises, and g-forces,” and that the track is “much more violent than people think.” He also added that his “dream location” for a racetrack would be New York.
Since he's a brand ambassador for EA Sports, the last question was all about the new game, the F1 22. Leclerc explained that he’s “extremely excited.” He continued, “F1 has been a game that I've been playing since I was a kid dreaming of being in F1 one day. I've grown up with this game and now with the virtual reality and to be able to experience what I experience in reality, but in virtual reality, is amazing, so I just can’t wait.”
Although Leclerc probably got a chance to test it out much sooner than the rest, the game is now available for everyone else.
