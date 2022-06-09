F1 Drivers Are Set for the Azerbaijan GP, Anything Can Happen

I used to think that I would love to be an F1 driver someday. I still do. But there are moments when you think of everything that entails. Fun parts aside, just think of the pressure. Think of the budget caps. Think of the constant danger. There's a reason why there are only 20 drivers on the grid. And there's an even better reason why only a handful of them manage to become champions. Only the most capable men can survive this sport.