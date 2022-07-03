F1 2022 British Grand Prix Live Coverage

Besides, the Mercedes looked very good this weekend so far, and with British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell getting all the support from the local fans, the Silver Arrow could grab another podium, or maybe even more.
After disappointing races, Charles Leclerc is looking to win the British Grand Prix to cut the points differences from Verstappen. The Dutchman will enter this race with a 46 points advantage over teammate Sergio Perez and 49 points over Leclerc.
However, immense pressure will be on his shoulder because he is hated by all the UK people after his fight for the title last year against Hamilton. Plus, he is in a relationship with Nelson Piquet's daughter. After the Brazilian F1 legend made some racist comments about Lewis, Max will be as unwelcome as possible on Silverstone.
For now, let's wait patiently for the green lights in what promises to be a Grand Prix to remember.
15:25 UTC The tension rises between Leclerc and Sainz. Let's see how Ferrari will handle this tricky situation.
15:24 UTC While Tsunoda has a five-second penalty, Leclerc is closing in on Sainz and has DRS on his teammate, but the Ferraris have to watch out for Hamilton, who has just set the fastest lap.
15:23 UTC Verstappen is not happy at all with the car performance. He will do everything to keep his position.
15:20 UTC Now the difference between the two Ferrari's is only 0.3 seconds.
15:19 UTC Christian Horner told Max that the bodywork is damaged. He will have a loss in performance.
15:18 UTC Making contact with your teammate is the worst thing in F1.
15:18 UTC Now the two Ferrari drivers are fighting for P1. Meanwhile, Max tells his crew that the car is feeling weird at the back.
15:16 UTC Sainz overtakes Verstappen after the Dutchman has a puncture. It seems like he runs over some pieces of carbon.
15:14 UTC Yuki Tsunoda tried to overtake his teammate Pierre Gasly, but they spun each other out.
15:12 UTC Carlos Sainz made a rookie mistake. As a result, Max is now the leader of the race.
15:12 UTC Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton is in free air so he begins his hunt of Leclerc in third. No further investigation for that Turn 1 incident between Leclerc and Verstappen.
15:10 UTC From almost two seconds, Vertsappen cut the lead to just 0.7 seconds. He is getting closer and closer to Sainz.
15:09 UTC However, Sergio entered the pits for a new front wing. Norris no longer had DRS and Hamilton overtook him easily.
15:07 UTC The piece that was hanging off Perez's front wing has appeared to have fallen off, and he is continuing on.
15:07 UTC Leclerc was a little too ambitious and had contact with Sergio Perez. Perez has a damaged front wing, while Leclerc went aggressively over the kerbs.
15:03 UTC Sainz is now getting away from Max Verstappen after keeping his ground in Turn 1.
15:01 UTC Carlos Sainz kept his P1. Sergio Perez and Leclerc had contact, and it seems Perez has a broken front wing.
14:59 UTC The grid is forming now for the second start.
14:57 UTC The drivers are out from the pit stops behind the safety car.
14:55 UTC Charles Leclerc is ready to attack for P1.
14:54 UTC With less than two minutes until the start, the spirits are better than half an hour ago.
14:47 UTC In less than ten minutes we will have racing again. Thank God everyone is alright.
14:45 UTC Alfa Romeo told to Bottas through radio that "Zhou is conscious, he's talking, there is no fractures and considering the circumstances, he's pretty good".
14:43 UTC This is the view from Magnussen of the other incident that involved Vettel, Ocon and Albon.
14:40 UTC We've had confirmation that the race will restart with a standing start - the grid set to return to its starting order.
14:38 UTC Zhou Guanyu was hit by Russell, who was hit by Gasly. Basically, a chain reaction that made the Alfa Romeo flip at high speed.
Besides, Albon, Vettel, and Ocon were involved in a separate incident.
14:30 UTC Russell's car has been returned to the pits with Mercedes' mechanics trying to get his W13 ready for the restart. Zhou is at the medical center, where he is conscious.
14:17 UTC Zhou Guanyu is feeling alright. We still don't have any images from the incident.
14:06 UTC Hopefully, everyone involved is alright, we don't have any images for now.
14:06 UTC Russell has climbed out of his car after a frightening crash that saw him roll at high speed at the start. Tsunoda, Ocon, Albon and Zhou have been involved in this first lap incident.
14:05 UTC For the moment we don't know what happened. We are waiting for replays.
14:04 UTC The red flag is out. A huge accident happened at the back.
14:04 UTC The green lights are out. Verstappen overtook Sainz, while Hamilton overtook Leclerc.
14:02 UTC The drivers are lining up on the grid.
14:01 UTC The drivers started the formation lap. Most of the drivers are on the medium tire, but Verstappen, along with Vettel, Latifi, Magnussen and Albon, are on softs. Only George Russell is on hards.
14:00 UTC The drivers are all but seated in their cars, as we are just minutes away from getting going here for another exciting chapter of this 2022 season.