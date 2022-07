F1 2022 British Grand Prix Live Coverage

With Carlos Sainz taking his first-ever pole position on a rainy qualifying session ahead of defending world champion Max Verstappen and teammate Charles Leclerc, the race start will be crazy. Oh, and did we mention that we might have rain on Sunday too?Besides, the Mercedes looked very good this weekend so far, and with British drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell getting all the support from the local fans, the Silver Arrow could grab another podium, or maybe even more.After disappointing races, Charles Leclerc is looking to win the British Grand Prix to cut the points differences from Verstappen. The Dutchman will enter this race with a 46 points advantage over teammate Sergio Perez and 49 points over Leclerc.However, immense pressure will be on his shoulder because he is hated by all the UK people after his fight for the title last year against Hamilton. Plus, he is in a relationship with Nelson Piquet's daughter. After the Brazilian F1 legend made some racist comments about Lewis, Max will be as unwelcome as possible on Silverstone.For now, let's wait patiently for the green lights in what promises to be a Grand Prix to remember.