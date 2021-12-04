F-35A Lightning II Banks for the Crowds in One of the Last Air Shows of the Year

It’s been a pretty busy year for the aviators who attend air shows. With most of the restrictions lifted, at least partially, such events were free to be held for the better part of the year, a true delight for the people who crave such demonstrations of aerial skill.
There are a number of specialized aerobatics teams out there who live for the thrills of applause, but most of them use aircraft that has been around for decades, at times. When it comes to fifth-generation aircraft in general, and the F-35 in particular, there’s only one crew that matters at air shows: the plane’s own demo team.
Throughout the year, the 12-strong crew traveled across America to wow crowds gathered in various locations. Led by senior pilot and team commander Major Kristin Wolfe, the crew was featured here on autoevolution as well, as part of our Pic of the Day section that brings to light incredible winged machines in incredible settings.
The year is now quickly drawing to a close, and there aren’t any air shows left on the calendar. This is why the pic seen here, showing Wolfe’s aircraft during an event held back in October, might be the last chance of witnessing the muscular silhouette of the F-35A Lightning she’s flying for the last time.
The image we have here shows the aircraft drastically banked to the right, as it passes over the heads of the people gathered for the Great Colorado Air Show in Colorado in mid-October. Like all other places it visited during the year, the plane came close to breaking the sound barrier, hitting Mach 0.95 (720 mph/1,158 kph) as it zipped by overhead.
The vista of the F-35 on its side is not one we haven’t seen before (most recently during an air show in Reno, Nevada), but it’s one we can’t get enough of, seeing how it displays in all its might the underbelly of the beast, something we mere mortals don’t get to see all that often.
At the time of writing, the schedule of attendance for the F-35 at the 2022 air shows is not known, but the demo team promises that will be made public soon.
