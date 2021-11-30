This Is Where F-15 Eagles Go to Rest When Not Out Hunting, Japanese-Style

Is it that time of the year again when you’re looking to refresh the appearance of the screens you’re staring at all day, but are at a loss as to what wallpaper to choose? Well, you might want to consider giving this photo here a shot, supplied by our friends working for the United States Air Force (USAF).
The military branch seems to have no shortage of talented personnel, and we don’t mean that in a strictly occupational way. With access to combat hardware most of us never get to see in real life, but also mobile cameras the likes of which we’re all so used to, the guys and gals working for the USAF miss no opportunity to advertise their workplace.
The USAF seems to encourage this and pushes into the spotlight from time to time images that seem to have been born to occupy screen. Like this one here, looking all created on a computer and such, but showing a real-life fighter jet at a real-life airbase, during pre-flight preparations.
The real-life fighter jet is an F-15C Eagle, probably deployed with the 67th Fighter Squadron, or the Fighting Cocks. We believe that to be the case because the real-life airbase where this photo was taken is Kadena in Japan, the place where this particular air unit is located.
Kadena is the Air Force’s largest base in East Asia, being the place where some 20,000 people live and work. It was built right after Japan surrendered in 1945 and has been actively involved in most wars in the region, starting with the one in Korea.
The jet is seen here as it prepares to move onto the runway and start taxiing. The airplane is still under the protection of its concrete “apartment,” and that prompted the USAF to fittingly name the photo the Eagle’s Nest.
