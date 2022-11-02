Expedition Overland Wows SEMA With Two Overlanding Projects Built With a Purpose

Toyota invaded the 2022 SEMA stage with a host of concepts and special builds, but two of them are more likely to serve a meaningful purpose. The overlanding projects based on the Toyota Tundra and Toyota Sequoia, respectively, were built by the producers of the popular Expedition Overland TV series to take them in future explorations.
Clay and Rachelle Croft, co-founders of Expedition Overland and producers of the popular “Expedition Overland” (X Overland) television series, have displayed two of the most exciting builds at this year’s SEMA Show. Unlike many custom projects in Las Vegas, the two Toyotas will serve a meaningful purpose, being built to take the TV series’ team to remote locations to capture and share experiences with the show’s loyal overlanding fanbase.
They were affectionately named Simba and Orion and are both designed and equipped to be true off-grid overlanding vehicles. Based on the Toyota Tundra Limited, Orion has already traveled more than 7,000 miles (11,300 km) filming season 5 of the show, which will air in January. Simba is yet to gather dirt, mud, and scars from future expeditions, although they both serve the same goals.
The Orion Tundra is specifically tailored to serve as a shelter for the film crew and as a mobile television studio. For the first task, it got some serious off-roading upgrades, starting with the ICON Vehicle Dynamics 2.5 Series extended travel coilover shocks up front and ICON Vehicle Dynamics 2.5 Series Omega bypass rear shocks. Heavy-duty off-road components are installed to conquer river crossings and lava rock-laden roads on its planned 5,500-mile Nordic journey and the return trip home.
The mobile film production studio is powered by a REDARC RedVision battery management system, two Battleborn self-heated lithium batteries, and two REDARC 200-watt monocrystalline solar panels. Thermal comfort required to survive in sub-freezing climates of the Nordic regions is provided by a full-size Alu-Cab canopy camper system with a Webasto Evo 40 heating system.
Simba is a support vehicle based on the 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road. It was built as a multi-role vehicle, hauling the camera crew and providing plenty of room, comfort, and trail versatility. Simba rides on an Icon Vehicle Dynamics 3.0 CDEV (compression damping electronic valve) suspension system – the first application on a Sequoia – to provide extra trail capabilities and to handle the added overlanding equipment, passenger, and gear weight.
