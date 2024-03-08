Ex-Mercedes Designer Hates the Looks of His BMW M2, Uses Duct Tape To Fix It

This guy was a former Mercedes, Hyundai, and Rivian designer. Now, he modifies cars according to his preferences or the customers’ requests. But the time has come for his brand-new BMW M2 to be restyled. And he is going to do it using duct tape.
Davis Yongwon Lee goes by the name of Adro Davis on social media. People ask for his help when they want to change the looks of their cars, going from normal to predator mode. Following his stints with the renowned carmakers, Davis joined Adro Design as Chief Design Officer.
The designer previously worked on the Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 concept car but also on the first-ever four-door coupe, the Mercedes-Benz CLS, and the S-Class luxury sedan. He was also on the team that designed the retro-looking Ioniq 5 crossover.
Now, he sometimes fools around for views on social media. Davis Lee hated the BMW M2 G87's controversial design the moment he laid eyes on it. Later on, it started to grow on him, he now admits. He actually started liking it so much that he ordered one.
His car arrived about a week ago. He announced the delivery with a post on Instagram. But there are still things he'd rather change on his brand-new M car. We all know he can take down something, put on something else, and there you go: the perfect car is ready!
However, he's got a
brand-new, futuristic, high-tech silly method that takes just a couple of minutes. And that's duct tape!
Yes, you read that right. He restyled the BMW M2 with a trip to Home Depot. He bought red and black duct tape to match the color combo of his M2 and started working on the sports car. He "fixed" it all right. It looks fine from miles away, but one step closer, and you can see it's a makeshift.
He worked on both front and rear ends. He extended the taillights horizontally, towards the center of the tailgate, and rearranged the front fascia. After he was finished with the first base, he photoshopped the mods, rendering them to a gray M2, and asked his followers if he should go on and do it.
He would definitely not be the first. Since day one, tuning firms have been trying to make the new-generation BMW M2 look different than it did the moment it rolled off the production line.
Manhart, Vorsteher, and AC Schnitzer are just three of the tuning firms that took their chances on the new M2.
The Instagram users understood the joke and rushed into the comments section to joke some more. "You're spoiling again! Let BMW officially introduce the facelift version," someone recommends.
"Finally, someone is going to make aftermarket tails for the M2!" says another user.
"BMW is taking notes right now," someone wrote.
What we don't see in the video is that this compact sports car is a really fun machinery. The M2 G87 is set in motion by the 3.0-liter inline-six engine, which generates 453 horsepower (459 metric horsepower) and 406 pound-feet (550 Newton meters) of torque.
These make the M2 flash from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 3.9 seconds on its way to a top speed of 178 mph (286 kph). If that doesn't sound like fun, then what does? Sticking duct tape to your car is fun too.
