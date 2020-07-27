Everyone Knows the First Auto Union Type-C, But no one Knows it Like This

5 This Ford Mustang “MINI Cooper” Jaguar Edition Looks Like Street-Legal Madness

4 Project Chaos Twin-Turbo V10 “Ultra Car” With 3,000 HP Teased, Comes From Greece

2 This Super-Rare Chevrolet Camaro “Barn Find” Still Has the New Car Smell

1 This Italian Hypercar Looks Like a Bugatti Chiron with Alfa Romeo Styling

More on this:

Ex-F1 Driver Adrian Sutil Crashes Very Rare McLaren Senna LM in Monaco

A rare unicorn hypercar, a McLaren Senna LM, has been badly damaged in a crash in Monaco at the weekend. Believed to belong to former Formula 1 racing driver Adrian Sutil, the Senna LM was one of the two vehicles involved in the crash. 4 photos



As of the time of writing, there are no details on the cause of the accident, the identity of the drivers or, for that matter, their condition after the incident. However, buzz online is saying that the Senna LM, a very rare car that officially doesn’t even exist, belongs to Adrian Sutil, a former Formula 1 driver. Whether he was at the wheel when it was damaged remains to be seen.



What is known right now is that two separate vehicles were involved and, based on photographic evidence, it looks like the McLaren ended up smashed against a pole. It sustained considerable damage to the front end.



The



The Senna LM is a very limited edition, capped at 20 or 25 pieces. A photo of Sutil with one of them is available online, but there’s no official word if he ever received delivery of it. In the past, he’s been seen at the wheel of a Porsche







View this post on Instagram #mclaren #mclarensenna #eze #crash #crashcar #crazycrash #accident A post shared by @ robgilles on Jul 26, 2020 at 4:58am PDT Photos from the scene of the accident first emerged on Instagram, without any context. They were followed by footage of the orange Senna LM being driven away on the bed of a tow truck, which was posted to reddit – again without context.As of the time of writing, there are no details on the cause of the accident, the identity of the drivers or, for that matter, their condition after the incident. However, buzz online is saying that the Senna LM, a very rare car that officially doesn’t even exist, belongs to Adrian Sutil, a former Formula 1 driver. Whether he was at the wheel when it was damaged remains to be seen.Whatknown right now is that two separate vehicles were involved and, based on photographic evidence, it looks like the McLaren ended up smashed against a pole. It sustained considerable damage to the front end.The McLaren Senna LM, which was unveiled quite by accident in June 2020, is a tribute to the McLaren F1 GTR’s victory at the 1995 Le Mans. It is based on the Senna GTR track car but is street-legal, and delivers around 800 hp.The Senna LM is a very limited edition, capped at 20 or 25 pieces. A photo of Sutil with one of them is available online, but there’s no official word if he ever received delivery of it. In the past, he’s been seen at the wheel of a Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT , a Pagani Huayra, a Bugatti Veyron and a Chiron, and several special-edition Ferraris.