Ex-F1 Driver Adrian Sutil Crashes Very Rare McLaren Senna LM in Monaco

Photos from the scene of the accident first emerged on Instagram, without any context. They were followed by footage of the orange Senna LM being driven away on the bed of a tow truck, which was posted to reddit – again without context.As of the time of writing, there are no details on the cause of the accident, the identity of the drivers or, for that matter, their condition after the incident. However, buzz online is saying that the Senna LM, a very rare car that officially doesn’t even exist, belongs to Adrian Sutil, a former Formula 1 driver. Whether he was at the wheel when it was damaged remains to be seen.Whatknown right now is that two separate vehicles were involved and, based on photographic evidence, it looks like the McLaren ended up smashed against a pole. It sustained considerable damage to the front end.The McLaren Senna LM, which was unveiled quite by accident in June 2020, is a tribute to the McLaren F1 GTR’s victory at the 1995 Le Mans. It is based on the Senna GTR track car but is street-legal, and delivers around 800 hp.The Senna LM is a very limited edition, capped at 20 or 25 pieces. A photo of Sutil with one of them is available online, but there’s no official word if he ever received delivery of it. In the past, he’s been seen at the wheel of a Porsche Gemballa Mirage GT , a Pagani Huayra, a Bugatti Veyron and a Chiron, and several special-edition Ferraris.