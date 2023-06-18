Everything You Need To Know About The Crew Motorfest Closed Beta

After months of showing nothing about their upcoming open-world racing game, The Crew Motorfest, Ubisoft has finally graced us with a few minutes of gameplay during their latest showcase. It wasn't much, and almost everything ran in-engine rather than showing us actual gameplay. Still, many videos surfaced with fresh footage, so order has been restored in the Universe. The Crew Motorfest is hitting shelves and digital stores on September 14. Still, there's also a Closed Beta in July, and here's everything you need to know about it.
The Closed Beta starts on July 21 and ends on July 23, with no exact timestamp given. However, knowing the precise hours would have been nice, just like Blizzard did with every Diablo 4 beta. Which were excellent, by the way.
When Motorfest launches, it will run on last-gen platforms like the PS4 and Xbox One, but this Beta is only for the current generation hardware like the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Good news if you applied for the Insider Program before because you're automatically registered for the Beta.
For those who didn't, you need to go to The Crew Motorfest webpage, pick a platform of choice, then click the yellow Register button. After logging in, you will be a few checkmarks away from a registration confirmation email.
However, this only means you're enrolled, but it doesn't mean you'll 100% take part in the Closed Beta. When you get picked, you'll receive another email saying you got in. Make sure to check your Spam folder once in a while. I can't tell you how many things like this I've missed before because Google decided to put my much-anticipated emails in my Spam folder.
Unlike the Insider Program, where everything is covered in watermarks, and you're under NDA, you can share your impression, stream, or make videos with footage from the Beta.
Lastly, remember that nothing carries over to the full game, so don't save up on in-game credits, items, etc. When you launch the full version of Motorfest, you'll start from scratch like every other mortal.
If you intend to run this on a PC, your rig needs to be up to snuff with Ubi's hardware standards for the game. Don't worry, Motorfest is a cross-gen title, so chances are you don't have to upgrade. At least not for the 720p and 1080p presets.
To hit 30 fps at 720p on Low Settings, you need to have at least an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen5 1600 CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460 GPU and 8 GB of system RAM.
The recommended specs aim for 60 frames-per-second at 1080p on High Settings. You'll need at least an Intel i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen5 3600 CPU, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700XT GPU and 16GB of RAM.
For running Motorfest at a 2K resolution or 1440p at 60 fps on Ultra Settings, you'll have to rock an Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen5 5600x paired with a GeForce RTX 3080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and 16GB of system RAM.
Finally, suppose you want to play it at 4K (2160p) at 60 on High. In that case, you'll need some serious gear like the Intel Core i9-12900K or AMD Ryzen5 7900x, with a mighty NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card with 16GB of VRAM and 32GB of DDR.
Motorfest isn't all that demanding overall, but like with every modern game, the better your hardware, the better the it will run. With titles like Starfield on the horizon that can't stick to 60 fps on "the world's most powerful console," you'll need great gear to run current-gen games at high resolutions and frame rates.
Luckily, just like Assassin's Creed Mirage, The Crew Motorfest isn't the end of the world, technically speaking, because the PS4 and Xbox One have to run them properly as well.
When Motorfest launches, it will run on last-gen platforms like the PS4 and Xbox One, but this Beta is only for the current generation hardware like the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Good news if you applied for the Insider Program before because you're automatically registered for the Beta.
For those who didn't, you need to go to The Crew Motorfest webpage, pick a platform of choice, then click the yellow Register button. After logging in, you will be a few checkmarks away from a registration confirmation email.
However, this only means you're enrolled, but it doesn't mean you'll 100% take part in the Closed Beta. When you get picked, you'll receive another email saying you got in. Make sure to check your Spam folder once in a while. I can't tell you how many things like this I've missed before because Google decided to put my much-anticipated emails in my Spam folder.
Unlike the Insider Program, where everything is covered in watermarks, and you're under NDA, you can share your impression, stream, or make videos with footage from the Beta.
Lastly, remember that nothing carries over to the full game, so don't save up on in-game credits, items, etc. When you launch the full version of Motorfest, you'll start from scratch like every other mortal.
If you intend to run this on a PC, your rig needs to be up to snuff with Ubi's hardware standards for the game. Don't worry, Motorfest is a cross-gen title, so chances are you don't have to upgrade. At least not for the 720p and 1080p presets.
To hit 30 fps at 720p on Low Settings, you need to have at least an Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen5 1600 CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 460 GPU and 8 GB of system RAM.
The recommended specs aim for 60 frames-per-second at 1080p on High Settings. You'll need at least an Intel i5 10600K or AMD Ryzen5 3600 CPU, with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 or AMD Radeon RX 6700XT GPU and 16GB of RAM.
For running Motorfest at a 2K resolution or 1440p at 60 fps on Ultra Settings, you'll have to rock an Intel Core i7-9700K or AMD Ryzen5 5600x paired with a GeForce RTX 3080Ti or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT and 16GB of system RAM.
Finally, suppose you want to play it at 4K (2160p) at 60 on High. In that case, you'll need some serious gear like the Intel Core i9-12900K or AMD Ryzen5 7900x, with a mighty NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card with 16GB of VRAM and 32GB of DDR.
Motorfest isn't all that demanding overall, but like with every modern game, the better your hardware, the better the it will run. With titles like Starfield on the horizon that can't stick to 60 fps on "the world's most powerful console," you'll need great gear to run current-gen games at high resolutions and frame rates.
Luckily, just like Assassin's Creed Mirage, The Crew Motorfest isn't the end of the world, technically speaking, because the PS4 and Xbox One have to run them properly as well.