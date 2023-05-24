I Rage Quit Playing War Thunder and Tried World of Warplanes (PC): Here’s How It Went

So, you're finally sick and tired of War Thunder and Gaijin Entertainment's brazen contempt for their own player base? You've had it up to here with the endless grind, the extortionate price of premium aircraft, and premium account time, and you're just about ready to seethe with how Gaijin blatantly implements an in-game economy that incentivizes nuking your bank account like it's a recreation of Castle Bravo. I feel for you, my dude. Looking for some other aircraft combat simulator to waste your time on, are you? Well, we can tell you where not to look.

