Even the Most Unattractive Volkswagen Has Reached Its 20th Anniversary

There are cool cars and there are less cool cars. The Volkswagen Touran doesn't exactly turn heads when it hits the road. Yet it's a model that has managed to stay on the market for quite a while. And this year, it celebrates its 20th anniversary.
Even if the Touran doesn't impress with its exterior design, Volkswagen has upgraded the popular compact van by improving onboard technology. The Touran still offers spaciousness and efficient engines that ensure acceptable handling for most driving situations.
The Germans at Volkswagen say it's "More than a family car." That was actually the slogan when the Touran was launched 20 years ago. The 2.6 million units sold to date make it one of the most successful multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) in the world.
The market launch of the first iteration of the Touran took place on 14 March 2003. The second generation of the Touran hit the showrooms much later, in 2015, 12 years later. It is VW's first van based on the MQB platform that allows for more complex technical upgrades.
Thanks to the MQB architecture on which the new Volkswagen Touran is based, standard features include Active Cruise Control (ACC) with speed limiter, Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist, Lane Assist with lane departure warning, and Side Assist with lane change assist. Every Touran now features a multifunction camera to help identify objects or people as quickly as possible. The Easy Open & Close function makes it easy for the owner to close the boot lid by just moving their foot under the rear cargo area.
The Germans are determined to keep the recipe for success on the Touran minivan. When most manufacturers are gearing towards electrification and downsizing, Volkswagen keeps on upgrading its best-selling 1.5 TSI petrol engine and is now also using the latest generation of the unit in the Touran – the TSI evo with 110 kW / 150 ps (148 hp). It enables consumption and CO2 savings, and it is also intended for renewable fuels.
The Touran can come up with a solution even in terms of the most demanding space requirements. The German model boasts a large interior with up to seven seats, making it appealing to families. There is enough room for three child seats mounted side by side in the back. Thanks to the ISOFIX fastening rings in the second and third row of seats, a total of up to five child seats can be safely attached onboard the MPV.
The Touran is rivaled by models such as the Ford S-Max and Citroën Berlingo. If customers want to choose something in the entry-level luxury compact segment, they can take a look at the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.
Volkswagen Touran offsets unattractive design with smart technologies
Five child seats can be securely attached inside the Touran
