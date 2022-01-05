European Countries Are Gearing Up to Make Domestic Flights All Green by 2030

As we know, the effort of decarbonizing aviation on a global scale is much more challenging and costly compared to the automotive industry. It’s unlikely that the goal of a carbon neutral aviation industry will be accomplished any time soon. However, a more realistic goal, in the meantime, is achieving zero-emission flights on a national scale.
This goal is up to each government, but at least two European countries have already officially announced their intention to make domestic flights fossil fuel free within the decade. The most recent one to proclaim this ambitious plan is Denmark.
In her New Year’s address, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen confirmed that Denmark wants to cut overall carbon emissions by 70%, compared to the levels in 1990, and to achieve this by 2030.
An important part of that will be “to make flying green,” specifically by making sure that all domestic flights become fossil fuel free. The Prime Minister also addressed the fact that it won’t be an easy goal to accomplish, because technology solutions aren’t yet widely available.
However, this European nation wants to play a leading role in promoting green aviation. “When other countries in the world are too slow, then Denmark must take the lead and raise the bar even more," stated Frederiksen, quoted by BBC.
Sweden’s government also announced a similar target, and one of the measures it will implement has to do with taxes – just like fossil fuel cars, high-polluting airplanes will have to cover higher airport fees. France, on the other hand, has a different approach and announced it would ban domestic flights for journeys that can be done by train, in less than two-and-a-half hours.
Denmark’s Prime Minister also acknowledged the fact that researchers and industry partners are working on developing the solutions required for green aviation. Airbus and the German Aerospace Center (DLR) are two major players that have joined forces to study hydrogen-powered aircraft, considered one of the best long-term solutions for decarbonizing flights.
