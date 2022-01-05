2023 BMW iX M60, or How Three Worlds Collide in a 610-HP, $105K EV Package

When BMW introduced the iX zero-emission flagship crossover, it certainly made strides towards its goal of redefining its successful Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) concept. We are just not sure they had a positive impact.
Not from the design standpoint, at least. If we are to follow consumer and reviewer gossip. Or, you know, plain and simple common sense. But we are not here to discuss (yet again) the styling of the iX because BMW just dropped for an official world premiere something special.
Tagged for the introduction this month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and with a global market launch programmed for June is the 2023 iX M60. As one can easily guess, it’s the quintessential EV to reunite “the best of three worlds: I, X, and M.”
Basically, what we have in the gallery above and the videos embedded below is the Bavarian brand’s “first high-performance SAV designed for purely electric mobility.” It casually brings to the EV party a total system output of up to 610 hp (619 ps) and 811 lb-ft/1,100 Nm of torque (with Sport Boost/Launch Control active).
And, just in case someone was wondering, BMW says this is another major milestone in the 50-year history of M GmbH. Too bad that it appears a bunch of wizards and witches kept beating it up with the ugly magic stick...
Anyway, back to the technical goodies. The 2023 iX M60 is equipped with “a unique M-enhanced adaptive dual-axle air suspension.” This is something you probably will not be able to explain to your passengers when accelerating from a standstill to 60 mph/96 kph in just 3.6 seconds (62 mph/100 kph in 3.8s).
The top speed of 155 mph/250 kph may also sound impressive. But it’s certainly less important than its ability to travel up to 280 miles (EPA) or 566 km (WLTP) on a single charge of the 111.5 kWh (106.3 kWh net) battery. As for the damage to the bank account, that one is just as arresting, with a starting MSRP of $105,100 (plus $995 destination and handling).
Tagged for the introduction this month at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas and with a global market launch programmed for June is the 2023 iX M60. As one can easily guess, it’s the quintessential EV to reunite “the best of three worlds: I, X, and M.”
Basically, what we have in the gallery above and the videos embedded below is the Bavarian brand’s “first high-performance SAV designed for purely electric mobility.” It casually brings to the EV party a total system output of up to 610 hp (619 ps) and 811 lb-ft/1,100 Nm of torque (with Sport Boost/Launch Control active).
And, just in case someone was wondering, BMW says this is another major milestone in the 50-year history of M GmbH. Too bad that it appears a bunch of wizards and witches kept beating it up with the ugly magic stick...
Anyway, back to the technical goodies. The 2023 iX M60 is equipped with “a unique M-enhanced adaptive dual-axle air suspension.” This is something you probably will not be able to explain to your passengers when accelerating from a standstill to 60 mph/96 kph in just 3.6 seconds (62 mph/100 kph in 3.8s).
The top speed of 155 mph/250 kph may also sound impressive. But it’s certainly less important than its ability to travel up to 280 miles (EPA) or 566 km (WLTP) on a single charge of the 111.5 kWh (106.3 kWh net) battery. As for the damage to the bank account, that one is just as arresting, with a starting MSRP of $105,100 (plus $995 destination and handling).