Europe Turns On Huge Tesla Megapack Battery Storage System, Winter Seems Warmer Now

Those parts of the world where winter manifests itself with low temperatures are faced with serious energy and heating issues. Most are caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that followed and have sent governments, especially in Europe, on a desperate search for solutions.
One of these solutions might be a battery energy storage system located in UK’s Pillswood, Cottingham, and put together by local power company Harmony Energy. The place is described as Europe’s biggest of this kind and uses Tesla 2-hour Megapacks to operate.
According to the available specs, the facility can store up to 196 MWh of electricity in a single cycle. Electricity will come including from nearby wind farms, and the stored capacity should be enough to power 300,000 UK homes for two hours (or significantly fewer for significantly longer).
Tesla’s Megapack is in essence a large, rechargeable lithium battery. It first came to be in 2019, and it is already in use in different configurations and sizes in several places around the globe.
Tesla handled the build at Pillswood, which was initially planned to come online in two stages, in December 2022 and March 2023. Harmony Energy says “the timetable has accelerated to enable both phases to energise this month, in time to support National Grid in its efforts to provide stable and secure power to UK households over the challenging winter period.”
Tesla will continue to be involved in the project, through its algorithmic trading platform Autobidder. That’s a solution that allows power companies and other interested players to “autonomously monetize battery assets.“
Elon Musk did not waste any time in having his say on the subject, adding on his very own Twitter that “Tesla Megapacks are highly effective in addressing electricity demand spikes that cause power outages.”
Tesla Megapacks are highly effective in addressing electricity demand spikes that cause power outages https://t.co/V4n5c4ZvNH— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 21, 2022