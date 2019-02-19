autoevolution

Euro-Spec Audi Q8 Shines in New Photo Gallery

19 Feb 2019
Last year, German carmaker Audi expanded its SUV offering with the introduction of the Q8, a model poised to become the four-ringed flagship in the segment, one that will form the basis of the company's future sales performance. 
For now, the car has failed to impress in terms of sales figures in both Europe and in the U.S. In the States, for the entire 2018 the nameplate barely sold a little over 2,000 units, while on the home continent things look a tad more encouraging, with over 7,000 units sold.

This week, Audi announced the expansion of the engine offering in Europe, as a way to build on the slightly increased appetite for the car there. With it, came a new photo gallery that you can sip through above this text.

Both the engines to be offered in Europe units are of V6 configuration, one running on gasoline and the other on diesel. Both will be paired to an eight-speed Tiptronic and the quattro permanent all-wheel and will be offered to Europeans for prices to match: the Q8 55 TFSI will retail from 76,300 EUR, while the Q8 45 TDI will start from 73,300 EUR.

The 3.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine will go into the Q8 55 TFSI and is capable of developing 340 hp and 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft) of maximum torque. The performance figures are rated at 5.9 seconds naught to sixty-two acceleration time and 250 kph(155.3 mph) top speed, electronically limited.

For the diesel lineup, the Q8 45 TDI will be powered by a 3.0-liter V6 that develops 231 hp and a maximum torque of 500 Nm (368.8 lb-ft), equal to its gasoline sibling. This unit allows the Q8 to accelerate from a standstill to 62 mph in 7.1 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 233 kph (144.8 mph).

Both new powertrains will be working in conjunction with Audi’s mild hybrid system, one that per the carmaker’s claims will provide a fuel consumption reduction of 0.7 liters/100 km.
