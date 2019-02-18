2019 SsangYong Korando C300 Is VIEWtiful, Will Debut In Geneva

Audi Expands Q8 Engine Range With 55 TFSI, 45 TDI Options

Bringing together the elegance of a coupe with the practicality of a utility vehicle, the Q8 is the top-of-the-line SUV in the four-ringed automaker’s lineup. For 2019, Audi is much obliged to treat European customers to two more engine options, one running on diesel and the other on gasoline. 46 photos TDI . From a displacement of 3.0 liters, the six-cylinder turbo diesel develops 231 PS (170 kW) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque, available from 1,750 to 3,250 rpm. Although heavy, the Q8 needs 7.1 seconds to thrust to 100 km/h (62 mph) on to a top speed of 233 km/h (145 mph).



The Q8 55 TFSI also features 3.0 liters and 500 Nm of torque, but levels up to 340 PS (250 kW). Maximum torque is developed from 1,370 to 4,500 rpm, translating to quicker acceleration (5.9 seconds). Because it has the advantage in horsepower, top speed also happens to be higher (250 kilometers per hour or 155 miles per hour).



Both engine options work in conjunction with a mild-hybrid system that promises to reduce fuel consumption by up to 0.7 liters per 100 kilometers. A lithium-ion battery and belt-driven alternator-starter system supply the 48-volt electrical system with electricity. Under deceleration, the BAS recovers up to 12 kW of electrical energy, feeding it to the Li-Ion battery.



An eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive come standard in both instances, along with 19-inch wheels wrapped with 265/55 tires. Standard equipment further includes Audi drive select dynamic handling system and damper control, along with Audi virtual cockpit and MMI Navigation plus.



