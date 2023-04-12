Euro NCAP Brings New Truck Safe Rating to Turn Freight Transport Around

Euro NCAP just announced a brand-new Truck Safe rating scheme that will, as the organization says, “enable all stakeholders in the freight industry to identify and assess the safety level of equipment in their heavy truck fleets.” Today, after reading through the newly-released “Safer Trucks: on the Road to Vision Zero,” I'd like to present some of its most essential points.

7 photos Photo: Marcin Jozwiak / Unsplash