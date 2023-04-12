Euro NCAP Brings New Truck Safe Rating to Turn Freight Transport Around

Euro NCAP just announced a brand-new Truck Safe rating scheme that will, as the organization says, “enable all stakeholders in the freight industry to identify and assess the safety level of equipment in their heavy truck fleets.” Today, after reading through the newly-released “Safer Trucks: on the Road to Vision Zero,” I'd like to present some of its most essential points.
The latest development in Euro NCAP’s vehicle segments rating was the new Commercial Van Safety Rating in 2020. The organization expanded its scope and examined safety levels for the heavy truck category. Needless to say, goods transport is essential to all modern societies across the globe. And a significant part of road goods transport is carried out via heavy trucks.
In fact, heavy trucks represent around 1.5% of vehicles on European roads and are involved in 15% of all EU road fatalities. Just as Euro NCAP provides passenger car buyers with the necessary safety rating, customers can adequately assess the vehicles they intend to buy.
The main clients for trucks are usually a mix between individual personal buyers, lease companies, and fleets. The end goal is the same – provide them with information regarding safety. However, since the market is so competitive, clients end up sacrificing safety for more desirable capabilities, such as a greater payload or better energy efficiency.
Another point to take into consideration is that most modern passenger cars are fitted with Advanced Driver Assistance technologies, and they can contribute to more than a 40% reduction in crashes. Even though heavy trucks encounter the same crash scenarios, they’re not equipped with the very same technologies that can save lives.
Of course, the best solution would be to create a market where safety is the most profitable trait of vehicles. Euro NCAP believes one way to achieve this is by cooperating with national, regional, and local initiatives to create incentives, like local access restrictions or cash subsidies that encourage the use of specific safety technologies.
Let’s take a look at the Truck Safe rating – first, I’d like to point out that there isn’t a “one size fits all” of rating trucks, as they vary significantly depending on their specific purpose. For instance, some trucks are used depot-to-depot and do not come near built-up areas. Others pass through cities or are mainly used on highways, while others go off the beaten path.
This detail has led Euro NCAP to create a dual rating measuring safety and performance in both city and highway environments, and all vehicles will be rated against both sets of criteria. Vehicle operators will have to take into account only the relevant rating – only the general-purpose trucks will require good performance in both ratings.
It will keep the first implementation of the rating simple by rating only the chassis cab as it leaves the first stage manufacturer. It will evaluate rigid and tractor units, but with their trailers attached.
Euro NCAP has identified various safety technologies that could reduce casualties on the road. They have assessed their potential based on the type of casualties they can prevent, their effectiveness, the current and future availability, and the opportunity to accelerate existing regulations. The organization has highlighted the following safety technologies: AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking) for vulnerable road users and other vehicles, lane support systems, motion inhibition, occupant status monitoring, increased vision (for blind spots), passive pedestrian protection, and occupant protection systems.
I want to emphasize that Euro NCAP will use a "win-win" partnership approach with all stakeholders interested in achieving “Vision Zero.” The following stakeholders will benefit from the new Truck safe rating: cities and road authorities, freight shippers, freight carriers, vehicle manufacturers, and the whole society, as European roads will become safer.
In fact, heavy trucks represent around 1.5% of vehicles on European roads and are involved in 15% of all EU road fatalities. Just as Euro NCAP provides passenger car buyers with the necessary safety rating, customers can adequately assess the vehicles they intend to buy.
The main clients for trucks are usually a mix between individual personal buyers, lease companies, and fleets. The end goal is the same – provide them with information regarding safety. However, since the market is so competitive, clients end up sacrificing safety for more desirable capabilities, such as a greater payload or better energy efficiency.
Another point to take into consideration is that most modern passenger cars are fitted with Advanced Driver Assistance technologies, and they can contribute to more than a 40% reduction in crashes. Even though heavy trucks encounter the same crash scenarios, they’re not equipped with the very same technologies that can save lives.
The Secretary General of Euro NCAP, Michiel van Ratingen, believes the organization can help European countries reach the “Vision Zero” target, which refers to zero road casualties. Furthermore, he believes that a truck safety label can “can incentivise good performance, allow optimisation of operational safety and cost, and accelerate regulatory efforts to improve truck safety.”
Of course, the best solution would be to create a market where safety is the most profitable trait of vehicles. Euro NCAP believes one way to achieve this is by cooperating with national, regional, and local initiatives to create incentives, like local access restrictions or cash subsidies that encourage the use of specific safety technologies.
Let’s take a look at the Truck Safe rating – first, I’d like to point out that there isn’t a “one size fits all” of rating trucks, as they vary significantly depending on their specific purpose. For instance, some trucks are used depot-to-depot and do not come near built-up areas. Others pass through cities or are mainly used on highways, while others go off the beaten path.
This detail has led Euro NCAP to create a dual rating measuring safety and performance in both city and highway environments, and all vehicles will be rated against both sets of criteria. Vehicle operators will have to take into account only the relevant rating – only the general-purpose trucks will require good performance in both ratings.
Euro NCAP aims to develop straightforward ratings applicable to the operating area of each vehicle. The rating must also provide a clear indication to fleet managers about the safety of trucks. It also takes into account the collision types that usually occur depending on the usage areas. What’s more, Euro NCAP wants to appeal directly to the organizations that promote vehicle safety using the organization’s rating, with the ultimate goal of achieving “Vision Zero” and ensuring the best safety standard for all freight vehicles.
It will keep the first implementation of the rating simple by rating only the chassis cab as it leaves the first stage manufacturer. It will evaluate rigid and tractor units, but with their trailers attached.
Euro NCAP has identified various safety technologies that could reduce casualties on the road. They have assessed their potential based on the type of casualties they can prevent, their effectiveness, the current and future availability, and the opportunity to accelerate existing regulations. The organization has highlighted the following safety technologies: AEB (Autonomous Emergency Braking) for vulnerable road users and other vehicles, lane support systems, motion inhibition, occupant status monitoring, increased vision (for blind spots), passive pedestrian protection, and occupant protection systems.
I want to emphasize that Euro NCAP will use a "win-win" partnership approach with all stakeholders interested in achieving “Vision Zero.” The following stakeholders will benefit from the new Truck safe rating: cities and road authorities, freight shippers, freight carriers, vehicle manufacturers, and the whole society, as European roads will become safer.
Euro NCAP has provided an in-depth analysis of its vision regarding the implementation and use of the all-new Truck Safe rating. Since it’s so detailed, if you’d like to find out more, you can check out the “Safer Trucks - On the road to Vision Zero” report.