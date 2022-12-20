Eric Clapton’s Ferrari 599 GTB Sells for $86k, Will Make Someone Feel “Wonderful Tonight"

Someone will feel “Wonderful Tonight” after getting quite a deal for a well-preserved Ferrari 599 GTB that used to belong to legendary guitarist Eric Clapton.
Eric Clapton and Ferrari represented a match made in heaven: one of the best guitarists in the world, paired up with one of the most famous sports car manufacturers. And the two seemed to have had the partnership of a lifetime.
The 77-year-old British singer and songwriter had a soft spot for the Maranello brand, owning different models over the years, including a Daytona, a Rosso Red 2003 Ferrari 360 Modena, 1964 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso, a 612 Scaglietti, an Enzo, a 365 GTC, an F40, and a 512BB. Alas, let's not forget his bespoke SP12 EC.
And not long ago, a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano, model year 2007, hit the auction block and proved to be quite a bargain. Located in Worcestershire, United Kingdom, it didn't take long for the vehicle to get to £70,000 (around $85,150) and it eventually sold on Monday, December 19, for £71,500 (around $86,814 at today's exchange rate) after 34 bids. Which is quite a bargain given that this sports car comes with a celebrity history.
The same vehicle was offered up for auction merely two years ago, in August 2020, for 89,900 GBP (about $109,154 at today's exchange rate), so now, the lucky auction winner got an even better deal.
The legendary British guitarist was the first owner of this vehicle, which comes with low mileage, some 25,490 mi (41,022 km) on the clock.
The gorgeous, well-preserved Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is specced to the top, sporting a Nero Daytona Black Exterior and black 20-inch Monolithic alloy wheels, wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires, which make a great pair with the yellow Scuderia Ferrari brake calipers and carbon ceramic brakes.
The interior features fully electric seats with additional leather upholstery in Castoro Light Brown, carbon fiber accents, a leather headliner, and a leather rear shelf.
The 599 GTB Fiorano is in "generally great shape" with some minor wear and tear that come with age. It recently received a full paint protection film following a professional polish.
Under the hood, the sports car comes with a naturally aspirated 6.0-liter V12 engine, rated at 612 horsepower (620 ps) and 448 lb-ft (608 Nm), sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed "F1 SuperFast" automatic gearbox with paddle shift.
Just as you'd expect from a Ferrari, the 599 GTB Fiorano swiftly reaches 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in just 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
Included in the sale was also the ‘S999 GTB’ number plate, as well as a tan leather pouch, some tools, and all the maintenance invoices and paperwork.
