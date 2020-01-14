Entire Lineup of 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Spotted in a Convoy

The fifth generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been preparing for a rather extensive mid-cycle facelift for almost two years now, with the refreshed model expected to go official at or around the 2020 Geneva Motor Show.
The revamp itself will probably not be as expensive as the billion-euro facelift sustained by its W212 predecessor, but the current E-Class will definitely sport a large number of novelties.
Exterior design-wise, the front end will be completely different, with the new shape of the headlights being somewhat previewed by the recently unveiled GLC facelift. The rear will sport the most expensive modifications, especially since the slimmer taillights will now extend into the trunk lid, thus requiring different metal stamping molds for the body.
An improved version of the highly praised MBUX infotainment will finally make its way into the 2021 E-Class lineup as well, bringing gesture control, augmented reality mapping and transforming the center console display into a touchscreen. Other modifications include a brand new steering wheel and a revamped touchpad between the front seats.
On the engine side, almost every unit will feature some form of electrification, with the 2.0-liter diesels potentially getting a 48-volt mild-hybrid system as well. The E450 will finally switch from a twin-turbo V6 in the current model to the mild-hybrid M256 inline six-cylinder.
The sedan and station wagon will again be available as plug-in hybrid models as well, and both are set to receive a new battery that might not offer more range but occupy less space and be lighter thanks to different cell chemistry.
The E 63 will also get a 48-volt mild-hybrid system used mostly to improve the car's fuel economy and emissions via improved coasting and start-stop capabilities.
An entire convoy of facelifted E-Class W213 versions was recently spotted being tested in Germany. In the following video, you can see the Mercedes-Benz E-Class sedan, station wagon, coupe, convertible, and even a current CLS, since it's based on the same MRA (Modular Rear-wheel-drive Architecture) platform as the cars it accompanies. In other words, the current CLS might soon be getting MBUX and other features from the facelifted E-Class as well.
