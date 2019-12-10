autoevolution

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift Struggles to Hide Its New Front and Rear

10 Dec 2019, 9:01 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Even though it's a little over three years old, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class (W213) has been preparing for a mid-cycle refresh since 2018, when the first camouflaged pre-production prototypes were spotted on the road.
7 photos
2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class facelift
Now that we're getting closer to its official reveal, expected to take place in the following months, near the 2020 Geneva Motor Show, Mercedes-Benz is actively testing various cars around the world, including on home turf in the Stuttgart area.

Since the car will have entirely new front- and rear-ends, those two areas are the only ones drenched in camouflage on the following prototype.

It's not easy to poke through it, but you only need one look at the revamped GLC and a bit of imagination to realize how the new front fascia will look, with Mercedes-Benz opting to continue with an updated Matrioshka-style design theme.

The rear end is a bit different, though, and it's where the design department seems to have received the most freedom. We say this because the taillights are not only much slimmer, but they also extend over the trunk lid, meaning that the facelifted E-Class will need new stamping tools, always a costly affair.

On the inside things will remain mostly the same from a design point of view, except for a new steering wheel, possibly borrowed from the upcoming S-Class W223. The infotainment, on the other hand, will be entirely new, with the latest version of MBUX making a premiere inside the E-Class together with touchscreen and gesture capabilities.

Despite previous rumors, it seems that the model won't receive SAE Level 3 autonomous capabilities like the 2021 S-Class, relying instead on improving its current Level 2 features. Level 3 seems to be reserved for 2021 in the Sonderklasse.

Engine-wise, 48-volt mild-hybrid technology will make its way on the E 450, which will finally lose its twin-turbo V6 and get the newer 3.0-liter inline-six. A similar 48-volt system could also make its way on the more powerful version of the 3.0-liter inline-six diesel engine, while all gasoline mills will be fitted with a gas particulate filter (GPF) on the European market.

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E-Class Mercedes-Benz mercedes-benz e-class w213 E-Class facelift spy video
EVs Are Online Stars, Less So in the Real World What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Say Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying PorscheSay Goodbye to Traffic Jams From Your Flying Porsche
White Vans Are the Modern Boogeyman Because of Fake Facebook Viral Posts The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Big Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American DrillingBig Bertha: A 25,000 HP Mechanical Worm Designed in Japan for American Drilling
Competitors Have Finally Caught Up to Tesla Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road Richard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless ParadoxRichard Mille’s Most Complicated Watch Is a Flawless Paradox
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could an Electric Dodge Charger SUV Challenge the Ford Mustang Mach-E? Lithium-Ion Batteries Deconstructed: Why They Are Terrible in the Cold Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Maybe Jeremy Clarkson Is Right About Greta Thunberg: She Is “Mad and Dangerous” The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could2020 Airstream Caravel, the Tiny, Shiny Trailer That Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? ‘Tis the Season to Be Wary of Car Thieves, Again Franck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still GaudyFranck Muller’s Vanguard Encrypto Is First Functional Bitcoin Watch, Still Gaudy
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLS 600 Maybach (X167)MERCEDES BENZ GLS 600 Maybach (X167) LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ EQVMERCEDES BENZ EQV Large MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLE Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247)MERCEDES BENZ GLB-Class (X247) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLSMERCEDES BENZ GLS Large SUVAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day