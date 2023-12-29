End the Year on a High Note With This New vs. Old Muscle Cars Drag Racing Compilation

There aren't a lot of hours left in 2023, and – for better or worse – it's time to wave goodbye. Luckily, if you think about what perspired across the realm of quarter-mile dragstrips, we are ending the year on a mostly positive note.
We have seen the all-new S650 Ford Mustang dip into the elevens without major interventions (wheels, tires, a mildly stripped interior, etc.), and we have also witnessed the Tesla Cybertruck take its rightful place at the top of the full-size pickup truck food chain. Those are just two of the many highlights, by the way.
However, if you want some old-school quarter-mile drag racing, look no further than the video feature we have embedded below. It's a compilation from the videographer behind the Wheels channel on YouTube, who is a big fan of Bandimere Speedway and Mission Raceway Park but also loves The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. And it's a great one to end the dragstrip year with cool stuff.
The initial skirmish occurs at Mission Raceway Park in Mission, British Columbia, Canada, an NHRA-sanctioned dragstrip known as Thunder by the River. The challengers are an old-school HEMI-toting Mopar coupe (a 'Cuda) and a C7 Chevy Corvette, and this one starts with thunderous bangs, pops, and whistles – plus a 9.41s versus 10.41s result for the heavily modified old-school Mopar!
That's the proper way to start an aggressive quarter-mile dragstrip compilation, right? Next came a couple of GM representatives – a C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray dressed in crimson and black, ready for a skirmish with a beautiful Chevy Camaro rocking blue attire. This time, the modern ride snatched victory, although the times weren't nearly as impressive as the previous ETs.
Thirdly, a black and menacing Chevy SS packing big Hoosier tires around the back was ready to face the challenge of a Plum Crazy Mopar – the mighty Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody. Well, a quick wheelie later, and the Chevy fans were delighted to see the big SS drop a 10.45s ET on top of that modern Mopar's 11.9s result! Next, the roles are reversed, with the modern Mopar taking the win with a great 9.88s result against the old-school ride's 11.17s ET.
After a rematch, it's time to move to Las Vegas Motor Speedway's The Strip and witness a Camaro brawl with a Buick GNX – the soundtrack was absolutely bonkers, but the 12.03s (GNX) versus 12.38s (Camaro) result, not so much! Anyway, back at MRP, a Charger also took to the field and didn't get ashamed despite the slower start. Please pay attention to the 5:47 mark, though, as the blown Chevy Camaro Z/28 looked like it meant business and delivered a 10.58s victory against a fellow old-school ride.
Last but not least, the Ford Motor Company also got a representative at the party – the black Hot Rod felt like it came from another universe through a portal to challenge the widebody Dodge Challenger. Sadly, it underperformed. Oh, but we couldn't sign out without a Tri-Five in the mix, right? Well, 'Reform Skool' came out with a 383ci V8 but sadly didn't stand a chance even against the Challenger Scat Pack…
