Mansory Takes On the 2024 BMW 7 Series – It's Not Bad at All

Design-wise, BMW has certainly done better than the modern-day 5 and 7 Series. The XM looks like it came from a horror movie, and the double-coffin grille of certain models still needs refining. Nevertheless, it is what it is, and we must get used to it – for now, anyway.
That said, let's put the G70 generation BMW 7 Series, aka the latest one that entered production in mid-2022, under the spotlight, as that's what Mansory did, too. The controversial tuner has added the German company's flagship sedan to its list of modified vehicles, and we've got to hand it to them, as they did a great job.
Sure, developing these upgrades may have taken them too long, but it's better late than never. It must be the black color of the car that makes the body kit look good. It comprises the front bumper attachments and quite a few of them, including that apron that also contains side blades. It has new side skirts, fresh front doors and fenders trim, and different side mirror casings.
The back end of the latest BMW 7 Series follows the traditional Mansory recipe by featuring a new diffuser, side blades, and a discreet trunk lid spoiler. There is another similar piece behind the roofline, and as you can tell, the tuner's logo has replaced the OEM rounded on the trunk lid and nose. It is also visible on the 22-inch alloys that would look better on a Rolls-Royce. Rounding off the makeover are the subtle (jeez, that's a weird word for a Mansory) red touches on several components.
Although partially visible in certain images, the interior also bears the tuner's signature. We can see that the tread plates came from the aftermarket world, and if you zoom in through the windscreen, you will also see that the headrests, at least the front ones (and we think the outer rear ones, too), have Mansory embossing. Chances are the tuner also left its mark on other parts of the cockpit, and we don't only mean the new floor mats but probably the steering wheel, too.
For a fresh entry to their lineup, Mansory sure was tight-lipped about this project in the social media post that was just released and seems to be on the brink of going viral. Nevertheless, we expect the tuner to bring some of these goodies into the limelight again soon, likely with a fresh post that could include additional images and some technical details. For now, however, all we can say is nice work, Mansory! Nice work, indeed. We hope you dig the spec of this BMW 7er just as much as we do, even if it is far from the prettiest iteration.
