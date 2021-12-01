Elon Musk Jokes About Whistleblowers with a “Cyberwhistle” That’s Already Sold Out

When you’re the CEO of one of the most famous car brands in the world, some people are going to buy whatever you put out there. This is the story of a moment when Tesla created a stainless steel whistle, put it up for sale for $50, and it’s already sold out.
Elon Musk spends a lot of time on Twitter, and this time, he joked about whistleblowers by promoting a new product – the Cyberwhistle. Hardly any different from normal whistles, except for the fact that it’s manufactured by Tesla, it came at a $50 price.
In his tweet, Musk wrote: “Blow the whistle on Tesla!” and shared the link to the Tesla shop page. He may or may not be hinting at the recent lawsuits the company has over alleged racist abuse at its Fremont factory in California. He also tweeted later, “Don’t waste your money on that silly Apple Cloth, buy our whistle instead!”
The official Tesla shop includes a $45 desktop charger that looks like a Tesla Supercharger, a $150 Tesla decanter, a $35 S3XY mug, and more.
But while people are waiting for the all-electric Cybertruck that Musk revealed back in November 2019, we got something else instead: the Cyberwhistle. Although the Cybertruck was supposed to enter production this year, the company pushed it back to sometime in 2022. But Tesla has recently removed the prices from its website, so is it ever coming? Who knows...
This is the type of situation that Tesla could design a T-shirt about: “I wanted a Cybertruck, but all I got was this Cyberwhistle.” Currently rushing to copyright that.
Apparently, a lot of people wanted the cyberwhistle, because the official page marks it as out of stock already. The description writes: “Cyberwhistle is a premium collectible made from medical-grade stainless steel with a polished finish. The whistle includes an integrated attachment feature for added versatility.”
All of that, for only $50. One might say this is Tesla's way of getting ahead of an upcoming scandal, but we'll have to see.
Blow the whistle on Tesla!https://t.co/c86hLA0iQK— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 1, 2021