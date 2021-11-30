Company Offers Limited-Edition Elon Musk Bust, iPhone 13 Pro From Melted Tesla

Russian company Caviar has presented its latest creations just weeks before Christmas, and two of them are inspired by the world of automobiles. Moreover, their link with vehicles is even stronger, as they are made with parts that are supposed to come from a melted Tesla Model 3.
We are writing about the Tesla Electro, which is a customized iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, as well as the latest addition to the Visionaries collection, the Elon Musk bust. Yes, you read that right.
The Russian company has melted aluminum parts from a Tesla Model 3 and formed them into a bust of Elon Musk, which is placed on a marble stand that is engraved with the entrepreneur's name on a gold-plated band.
Only 27 Elon Musk busts will be made, and each one costs $3,220. According to Caviar, the bust has the following dimensions: 6,2 × 9,2 × 19,7 centimeters (ca. 2.44 × 3.62 × 7.75 inches).
The Russian company claims to have melted an entire Tesla electric vehicle to obtain enough aluminum to make all 27 busts that are supposed to represent Elon Musk. Some might say it looks like comrade Elon Musk, or that it is a depiction of Elon Musk after six months in Siberia.
Now, they say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but we do not see an adequate resemblance to Elon Musk when we look at these sculptures. We have noticed that the same company offers related products meant to resemble the late Steve Jobs, as well as Chinese billionaire Jack Ma.
While we have not seen either of the three people in real life, we do not think that these miniature busts resemble the people that inspired them. But we are not artists here, and we may be mistaken, so judge for yourselves.
In the case of the Tesla-bodied iPhone 13, the Russian company will only make 99 units, each with its number engraved on the side. The starting price is $6,760 for an iPhone 13 Pro with a 128-GB capacity.
A similar iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $7,300. The most expensive model, an iPhone 13 Pro Max with a 1-terabyte storage capacity, has a price of $8,380 on Caviar's website. Feel free to compare the price of these items with a regular iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max from the nearest Apple authorized retailer and judge for yourself again.
The Tesla Electro iPhone features a rear aluminum panel with a central insert that is made from a melted Tesla body that has an "artistic collage with a portrait of Elon Musk, the Tesla Motors logo, and the outlines of an electric car," as the company describes it.
