Elon Musk Claims Someone Stalked His Son X Thinking It Was Him, Will Take Legal Action

Elon Musk has just claimed someone stalked his son, X, thinking it was him. He further announced he would be taking legal action against organizations that "supported harm to his family."
Tesla, Twitter, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk might joke around about lots of different subjects, but he takes his family’s safety seriously.
Musk took to Twitter on Thursday, December 15, to announce he's taking legal action against those who share people's real-time locations. He revealed that “any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation.” He further explained that “this includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok.”
What led to this decision is that, according to Musk, on December 14, a car carrying little X Æ A-12, who is two years old, was followed by a “crazy stalker,” who thought it was actually Musk in the car. He further explained that the alleged stalker “later blocked car from moving and climbed onto hood.”
Musk added a video of a masked man in a white Hyundai, asking his followers if anyone recognized him or the car. It’s unclear whether he was the alleged stalker.
Because of this, Musk promised that he will be taking legal action against 20-year-old university student Jack Sweeney, who famously annoyed him with tracking his private jet, and other organizations “who supported harm to my family,” Musk added.
The @ElonJet Twitter account, with more than half a million followers, was suspended on Wednesday. The account was set up by Sweeney, who used publicly available flight-tracking information to share whenever Musk's jet took off and landed.
Sweeney later confirmed on his personal Twitter account that the ElonJet account was suspended. His own account, @JxckSweeney and @CelebJets were also suspended eventually.
Musk didn't provide more updates on whether "Lil X" was okay or if Grimes, Musk's former partner, was with him at the time.
Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022
Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn’t a safety problem, so is ok.
Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022