Elemental and Apex Say an EV Version of The RP1 On the Way

British sports car maker Elemental debuted their RP1 in 2016 to generally positive reviews and positioned it as a track-focused alternative to the Ariel Atom and the BAC Mono, but now the boutique carmaker says they have plans to roll out an EV version. 7 photos



Elemental says that - at normal speeds no one will ever travel in the car - the EV RP1 should be capable of completing a number of circuits of most tracks without recharging.



Elemental says they’re engaged with rival company Apex to take on the development of the EV version of the RP1. Apex sells their own version of the RP1 in the form of the



The company says the EV AP1 will build on the strengths of ultra-lightweight RP1 architecture and chassis dynamics, and that the new cars will also integrate the downforce generating aerodynamics of the current petrol version.



The plan is for the EV variant to include a 560bhp (400kW) electrical powertrain and a 40kWh Li-Ion battery with 800V electrical architecture.



According to Elemental and Apex, this RP1 EV will cover 0-60 in 2.5s and have “the power and performance to complete 20 laps of the Silverstone GP circuit at full race pace” before needing a charge. They add that this 800v electrical architecture means ultra-fast charging is possible and 80% charging can be accomplished in just under an hour.



According to the Technical Director of Elemental, John Begley, achieving lightweight is fundamental for a high-performance electric sports car.



