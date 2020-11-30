Elegance Is the Name of the Game for This One-Off 1984 Suzuki GS550E

Ectheta Superyacht Aims to Be the Most Extravagant Floating Art Gallery

Back in 2016, the Kerkus crew stunned the aftermarket scene with a magnificent 1984 DOHC inline-four mill, with sixteen valves and a generous displacement of 572cc.



The twin-cooled leviathan is perfectly capable of generating up to 64 hp at 10,000 revs, while a fiendish torque output of 37 pound-feet (50 Nm) will be supplied at around 8,000 rpm. A six-speed transmission channels the powerplant’s force to a chain final drive, leading to a generous top speed of no less than 122 mph (196 kph).



Kerkus Cycles began by tweaking the bike’s subframe to accommodate a one-off tail section that’s been manufactured in-house. The following step consisted of sculpting a pair of curvy knee dents into GS550E’s standard fuel tank.



Next, the team removed its stock hoops to make way for laced alternatives, hugged by top-grade tires from Avon’s range. The forks are held in place by a billet aluminum triple clamp that keeps things clutter-free. Furthermore, clip-on handlebars and a set of rear-mounted foot pegs were equipped to alter the riding stance.



Lastly, the inline-four monster was honored with a bespoke four-into-one exhaust system and pod filters that enable it to breathe a little more freely. To top it all off, a tan leather saddle was added, while the bodywork received a handsome satin black finish. The authors of this paintwork are none other than Bigcat Motorart’s specialists. The Kerkus team didn't mention the total cost of this venture.



