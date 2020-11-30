328 Feet of Pure Sport and Aggression All Wrapped Up in Superyacht Luxury

Bespoke Ducati Hypermotard 796 Wears A Harley-Davidson V-Rod's Headlight

What are your thoughts on this showstopper? We’ll kick things off by pointing out the obvious and say that Ducati ’s Hypermotard 796 is one ferocious piece of Italian machinery. Sure, it may not be as intriguing as its 1078cc sibling, but it’ll definitely do the trick! This bad boy is put in motion by a monstrous L-twinleviathan, with four desmodromic valves and a healthy displacement of 803cc.At approximately 8,000 rpm, the air-cooled colossus is perfectly capable of generating up to 81 hp, while a feral torque output of around 56 pound-feet (75 Nm) will be achieved at 6,250 revs. This ungodly power is fed to a chain final drive via a six-speed transmission. As a result, the Hypermotard 796 is blessed with a generous top speed of 119 mph (192 kph), allowing it to run the quarter mile in just 12.4 seconds.All things considered, this mean machine is a force to be reckoned with. Given its top-shelf characteristics, many a workshop will be truly delighted when getting a chance to work their magic on one such donor. Let’s take a look at what Germany’s Garage667 managed to accomplish on this fascinating entity.For starters, the bike’s stock fuel tank was removed to make way for a Ducati 1098’s unit. The new gas tank was tweaked to fit onto Hypermotard’s standard frame. The original subframe was discarded in favor of a bespoke counterpart, which supports a neat tail section and a fresh single-seater saddle.Furthermore, the German firm went about installing a stainless-steel two-into-one exhaust system that wears an Arrow muffler. The new tail houses an aftermarket LED lighting kit, which keeps things clutter-free. At the front, you will find a pair of clip-on handlebars and a Harley-Davidson V-Rod's unmistakable headlight module.To top it all off, Garage667 enveloped the entire creature in an ominous satin black finish. Lastly, the exploit was dubbed HyperCafe.What are your thoughts on this showstopper?