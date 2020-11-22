Ducati Multistrada V4 S Comes Out to Play, Looks Stunning on the Road

It’s been only a couple of weeks since Italian bike maker Ducati pulled the wraps off the new arrival in the Multistrada series. Coming to the world as part of a breed that sold some 110,000 units since its introduction close to two decades ago, the new bike had very big shoes to fill.
And, at first glance, it more than did. After spewing full details on the V4 at the beginning of the month, Ducati released last week a larger-than-usual number of images showing the V4 S out into the open. You can enjoy the view of the bike on the road in the attached gallery.
There will be several variants of the Multistrada offered – V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. The most important one, of course, is the V4 S Sport, which should come with dedicated livery and the standard Performance package with Akrapovic exhaust and carbon front fender.
But all are powered by the same engine, one the Italians are calling Granturismo. Smaller and lighter than the version of the powerplant in replaces, the new one is 1,158cc in displacement and develops 170 hp at 10,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.
The new Multistrada, regardless of variant, is the first production motorcycle in the world to feature both a front and a rear radar. The front radar will govern the Adaptive Cruise Control (AAC) fitted on the bike, and it would be used to calculate and adjust the distance from other vehicles, when the bike’s speed is between 30 and 160 km/h (18 to 99 mph). Ducati says the system’s inputs on the deceleration and acceleration will be limited, thus allowing the rider to maintain most of the control.
Ducati announced the new Multistrada V4 will arrive in dealerships at the end of this month. Pricing is available upon request at dealers. You can learn more about the motorcycle by following this link.
There will be several variants of the Multistrada offered – V4, V4 S, and V4 S Sport. The most important one, of course, is the V4 S Sport, which should come with dedicated livery and the standard Performance package with Akrapovic exhaust and carbon front fender.
But all are powered by the same engine, one the Italians are calling Granturismo. Smaller and lighter than the version of the powerplant in replaces, the new one is 1,158cc in displacement and develops 170 hp at 10,500 rpm, and a maximum torque of 125 Nm at 8,750 rpm.
The new Multistrada, regardless of variant, is the first production motorcycle in the world to feature both a front and a rear radar. The front radar will govern the Adaptive Cruise Control (AAC) fitted on the bike, and it would be used to calculate and adjust the distance from other vehicles, when the bike’s speed is between 30 and 160 km/h (18 to 99 mph). Ducati says the system’s inputs on the deceleration and acceleration will be limited, thus allowing the rider to maintain most of the control.
Ducati announced the new Multistrada V4 will arrive in dealerships at the end of this month. Pricing is available upon request at dealers. You can learn more about the motorcycle by following this link.