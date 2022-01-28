Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage As 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show Winds Up

After taking a year off, the Washington D.C. Auto Show opened to the public on Friday, January 21. It’s one of the largest indoor auto events in the U.S, and hundreds of vehicles were on display at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Randy of Savage Garage had a couple of exotic cars on display, including a Pagani Huayra, Mercedes-Benz SLS Black Series, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and a Nissan Skyline GT-R. EVs are among the highlights of this year’s show.

