Electric Vehicles Take Center Stage As 2022 Washington, D.C. Auto Show Winds Up

After taking a year off, the Washington D.C. Auto Show opened to the public on Friday, January 21. It’s one of the largest indoor auto events in the U.S, and hundreds of vehicles were on display at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Randy of Savage Garage had a couple of exotic cars on display, including a Pagani Huayra, Mercedes-Benz SLS Black Series, Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, and a Nissan Skyline GT-R. EVs are among the highlights of this year’s show.
According to Jamie Darvish, the Auto Show Chairman, they weren’t sure if they would manage to host the show this year because of the global health crisis and supply chain issues affecting manufacturers. Still, they managed to round up more than 400 cars, including a neatly specced, close to $4 million, Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport. WTOP reported.
Compared to SEMA or CES, the Washington Auto Show didn’t host as many EV models, at least not from private individuals or turners. However, Toyota stepped up to the occasion with recently released soon-for-production EV prototypes, including the bZ4X.
Ford stole the show with its AI bot called @HANKTHEROBOT and its little-sh SUV-based pickup truck Ford Maverick taking center stage. Subaru also showcased thr new WRX, with the much-talked-about cladding.
Other notable appearances included the new Nissan Z, the Tacoma Camper (Tacozilla), a couple of Broncos, the forthcoming all-electric Chevy Silverado, and the 2023 Corvette Z06 convertible.
The event set aside an all-new EV pavilion that features the growing EV market and showcased models from Bentley and Karma, the regional reveal of McLaren’s Artura, the 2023 Subaru Soltera, and the latest model from Polestar.
The auto show also features indoor and outdoor test drives, press events, and attractions.
Apart from goofing around and making fun all day, the Savage Garage crew also checked out the new Oshkosh JLTV that’s replacing the Humvee. In comparison, the JLTV is more prominent in terms of physical presence.
