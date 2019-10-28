autoevolution
 

Electric Ford F-150 Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Clean

28 Oct 2019, 12:29 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Despite the competition getting sharper and sharper, the Ford F-150 remains America's best-selling pickup truck. Of course, the Blue Oval isn't resting on its laurels, with the carmaker preparing to introduce a new model for the 2021 model year.
29 photos
Electric Ford F-150 Rendered Based on SpyshotsElectric Ford F-150 Rendered Based on SpyshotsElectric Ford F-150 Rendered Based on SpyshotsElectric Ford F-150 Rendered Based on Spyshots2021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-1502021 Ford F-150
As always, the prototypes we've spied so far wear heavy cladding, but, even so, it seems like Ford is going for an evolutionary styling for the next F-150. In fact, you can check out a set of spy pics in the image gallery above, with these probably portraying the ICE (internal combustion engine) model.

And we can now get an idea on the styling of the 2021 model thanks to the rendering that brought us here.

Coming from The Sketch Monkey, this pixel play sees Marouane (this is the actual name of the artist) starting from the current model and applying a set of evolutionary changes, as dictated by the said spyshots.

Thus, we end up with a sleeker design, one that adds a bit of aggression and partially simplifies the look of the vehicle.

It sounds like this type of approach would be fit for the upcoming electric version of the fourteen-generation F-150. While the ICE incarnations of the workhorse will be released by mid-2020, the EV, which has already been confirmed and teased back in July, should come in 2021, so it might be offered as a 2022 model.

And while there's no electric truck on the market right now, Ford will face competition from brands like Tesla or startup Bollinger, with the latter set to build its machines in Detroit.

And if you're willing to see how the artist went from the current Ford F-150 design to the preview of the next model, you can check out the Photoshop journey in the video below. However, for those of you who are in a hurry, the screenshots at the beginning of the gallery above should do the trick.

Ford F-150 Ford pickup truck rendering electric ford f-150
Airlines Are Going Overboard to Accommodate Non-Binary Gender Options Halloween Car Decoration Tips: This Year, Be the Master of Horror on the Road All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?All-Electric Drivers’ Cars: Is There Such a Thing?
HP RoboCop Shows How Far We Still Have to Go Before AI Could Really Protect Us CO2 Captured From The Atmosphere Could Become The Fuel Of The Future How McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a DriverHow McLaren Wanted to Break the Land Speed Record With Ayrton Senna as a Driver
Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet? What Else Can You Run a Diesel Car On? Things That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and DogsThings That Fly (by Plane): Pigs, Mini Horses, Cats and Dogs
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! Two-Speed Gearbox Just Makes The Porsche Taycan Better Than Tesla Model S Grab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIsGrab the Popcorn, Here Are the Most Outrageous Celebrity DUIs
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Together Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the GraveTogether Forever: Some Love Their Cars So Much They’ll Take Them to the Grave
On Electric Harleys and New Generations These Are the Dirtiest Spots Inside Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
FORD models:
FORD GalaxyFORD Galaxy Large MPVFORD S-MaxFORD S-Max Large MPVFORD PumaFORD Puma CrossoverFORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVAll FORD models  
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

No spamming, scout's honor! You will only receive our best stories, typically no more than 5 per day