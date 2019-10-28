Are We Ready to Be Martians Yet?

5 2020 Nissan Titan Gets Longer with XD Launch, Still No Diesel

3 2021 Nissan Frontier Pickup Truck Coming Next Year, “It Will Be a Home Run”

1 Chevrolet Silverado 1500-Based PaxPower Jackal Looks Ready for Off-Roading

More on this:

Electric Ford F-150 Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Clean

Despite the competition getting sharper and sharper, the Ford F-150 remains America's best-selling pickup truck. Of course, the Blue Oval isn't resting on its laurels, with the carmaker preparing to introduce a new model for the 2021 model year. 29 photos



And we can now get an idea on the styling of the 2021 model thanks to the rendering that brought us here.



Coming from The Sketch Monkey, this pixel play sees Marouane (this is the actual name of the artist) starting from the current model and applying a set of evolutionary changes, as dictated by the said spyshots.



Thus, we end up with a sleeker design, one that adds a bit of aggression and partially simplifies the look of the vehicle.



It sounds like this type of approach would be fit for the upcoming electric version of the fourteen-generation F-150. While the ICE incarnations of the workhorse will be released by mid-2020, the EV , which has already been confirmed and



And while there's no electric truck on the market right now, Ford will face competition from brands like Tesla or startup Bollinger, with the latter set to build its machines in Detroit.



And if you're willing to see how the artist went from the current



As always, the prototypes we've spied so far wear heavy cladding, but, even so, it seems like Ford is going for an evolutionary styling for the next F-150. In fact, you can check out a set of spy pics in the image gallery above, with these probably portraying the ICE (internal combustion engine) model.And we can now get an idea on the styling of the 2021 model thanks to the rendering that brought us here.Coming from The Sketch Monkey, this pixel play sees Marouane (this is the actual name of the artist) starting from the current model and applying a set of evolutionary changes, as dictated by the said spyshots.Thus, we end up with a sleeker design, one that adds a bit of aggression and partially simplifies the look of the vehicle.It sounds like this type of approach would be fit for the upcoming electric version of the fourteen-generation F-150. While the ICE incarnations of the workhorse will be released by mid-2020, the, which has already been confirmed and teased back in July, should come in 2021, so it might be offered as a 2022 model.And while there's no electric truck on the market right now, Ford will face competition from brands like Tesla or startup Bollinger, with the latter set to build its machines in Detroit.And if you're willing to see how the artist went from the current Ford F-150 design to the preview of the next model, you can check out the Photoshop journey in the video below. However, for those of you who are in a hurry, the screenshots at the beginning of the gallery above should do the trick.