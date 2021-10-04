ElectReon Deploys Large-Scale Wireless EV Charging Infrastructure to Power Up 200 Buses

Cloudmaster DC6 Aircraft Is What Happens When Yacht Designers Take Over Airlines

This project is part of a five-year deal with Israeli company Dan Bus Company, which aims to develop a wireless charging network to support public electric bus routes in Tel Aviv and the surrounding metropolitan areas.This agreement builds on ElectReon and Dan Bus Company's initial partnership, which was born in September 2020. As part of the collaboration, ElectReon deployed a wirelesscharging infrastructure in Tel Aviv that actively charges a bus from a half-mile of electrified wireless road between Tel Aviv University and a nearby train station.During the initial test period, it was confirmed that the system operated continuously, that the coils transmitted energy both at the terminal and while the bus was driving, and that the remote control and monitoring system performed accordingly.Now, the recent $9.4 million agreement will allow Dan Bus Company to reduce electrical grid connection capacities at its bus facilities. Not only that, but it will also help reduce the battery size , capacity, and weight, overall cutting down on fleet vehicle down-time and extending operational hours.During the initial phase of the project, ElectReon will install its wireless charging tech in 100 buses and at the major public transportation terminals in North Tel Aviv. Next, for the second phase, it will expand the charging EV infrastructure to other major terminals in Tel Aviv and in the south region of Israel.The second phase is estimated to take around two years, and by the end of it, the company is expected to provide wireless charging for about 200 buses in total."Not only will this be ElectReon's first large-scale commercial project, it will also be a world-class showcase of wireless EV charging for fleet vehicles," said Oren Ezer, CEO of ElectReon. "This will continue to demonstrate the improved efficiency and cost savings that electric bus fleet operators can expect by implementing wireless charging infrastructure."

