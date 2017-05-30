autoevolution

Elderly Woman's Run-in with a Semi Is Comical, But Could Have Been Gory

 
30 May 2017, 15:44 UTC ·
by
We've all made stupid decisions in our lives, but if we're still here to talk about them, then it either means they weren't all that stupid, or we just got incredibly lucky.
Well, let's just say that there's no point for this woman's descendants to ever try the lottery because she's used up her entire family's dose of luck. If we didn't tell you it all ends well, trust us, you would be cringing or even closing your eyes as you watched the clip below, depending on how strong your stomach is.

Pedestrians tend to abuse their quality as the most vulnerable traffic participants, and this knowledge that drivers will do their best to avoid a collision even when they're the ones in the wrong can push them to make some very questionable choices.

To make matters even worse, there are two main types of pedestrians. There are those who have a driver's license and know a thing or two about driving, and there are those who started their lives when they knew the names of everyone who owned a car in the city (make that "village"), have never studied traffic laws and, quite frankly, couldn't care less about them.

We'll let you take a guess in which of the two categories this woman falls into. Common sense would tell you not to cross the road in un unmarked area. Common sense would also tell you, out of all vehicles, not to do it in front of a semi. It's the same common sense that is supposed to suggest getting below the driver's line of sight is a bad, bad idea. Finally, approaching a vehicle from the right while the driver is checking the traffic to his left is akin to signing your own execution papers.

And yet this woman ignored all these facts, thought to herself "what? it's not like he's going to run me over" and began her journey. Unfortunately, so did the truck driver, and it was just pure luck that kept this encounter from turning into a bloodbath. The truck pushed her for a few meters until she lost her balance and fell.

She was fortunate enough to land to the side of the truck, thus steering clear of its wheels. Also, please note the complete lack of reaction before, during, and after the incident of everyone present on the street at that time. These people must all be avid Live Leak viewers.

