Truck Driver Gets Stuck Under Britain's Oldest Roman Arch Still in Use

 
18 May 2017
by
There are several ways in which you can become a star live on Facebook, and getting your truck stuck in one of the oldest constructions in the United Kingdom is certainly one of them.
And when we say old, we do mean quite ancient. The Newport Arch was constructed in 200 A.D. and served as the North Gate of the city with the Ermine Street that linked London to York passing underneath it. Now, though, it's just one of the many Roman arches that are still open to traffic, and nobody sees anything particularly interesting about it.

Well, that is until a truck driver who follows the satnav blindly decides to drive through it. Ignoring the signs that warn of the lowered height, the driver of a blue Isuzu truck took his chances and drove right through.

Despite most of us learn at a very tender age that rectangular objects don't fit into rounded holes - and even some monkeys have picked up the idea - our man decided backing up was not an option, so he wedged his vehicle good.

Unsurprisingly, stupidity isn't something strictly confined to 2017. Even though satnav was still a long way from being invented, it would appear our driver had two more ancestors who did the exact same thing. The first one also happened in May, but in 1964, and required some serious restoration work, while the second came in 2004 and only brought minor damage to the structure.

Back to present days and a crowd had already gathered at this pretty peculiar incident. "Why doesn't he just reverse? What goes in must come out, right?" Yes, only no. Somehow backing up was not an option anymore, so other measures had to be taken.

Eventually, the driver let some of the air in the tires out, which lowered the vehicle enough for it to crawl out of there. Alternatively, a few of those gathered there to gawk could have made themselves useful by climbing aboard and increasing the load on the suspension.

Well, at the end of the day, the most important part is that the Newport Arch was left alive and well, ready to wait for the next driver that wants to see their struggle featured on Wikipedia (this guy already made it there).

