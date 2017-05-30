Woman Arrested After Allegedly Locking Two Kids In the Trunk To Go Shopping

A shaking vehicle in the parking lot will attract attention, but things get concerning when you hear voices from it without seeing anyone in the passenger compartment.





Even if her kids managed to enter the trunk themselves, the woman is Shoppers at a Wal-Mart in Riverdale, Utah, noticed that something was wrong with a car that was parked on the lot, and a few of them came closer to investigate the matter. It did not take long to realize that two kids were apparently locked in the trunk.If leaving pets or children in the backseat of an automobile during extreme temperatures is dangerous, placing any living being in the trunk is insane.The action would not even be fun as a prank between friends, as someone could suffer from a panic attack or just die because of heat stroke or freeze to death if locked in the luggage compartment. We did not even mention getting asphyxiated, which is also a possibility in extreme conditions.According to Deseret News , the woman went shopping at the store nearby and faced the officers waiting by the unspecified car after her daughter was instructed to pull the safety latch of the trunk.The police were called by a witness who remained nameless, and he or she claimed seeing the 39-year-old locking two kids in the trunk. It is unclear if the statement reflects reality, or if the children, aged two and five, managed to enter the luggage compartment after being left on the back seats.Most hatchbacks, sedans, and wagons have a mechanism that makes it easy to fold the backrests of the rear seats to access the trunk, and it would not be impossible for a curious five-year-old to open the said compartment.However, if there is a credible witness that claims that the mother did put her kids in the trunk, things are entirely different from a legal and moral standpoint.Even if her kids managed to enter the trunk themselves, the woman is still at blame , because it is not wise to lock living beings in a vehicle