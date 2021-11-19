EdisonFuture EF1-T Electric Pickup Is Out for Cybertruck Blood in Los Angeles

In a world governed by fear, only one man can save us all, and that man is... well, insert any 80s and early 90s action hero in there, because the world of fully electric pickup trucks is getting mighty dystopian in terms of their design.
On one hand, you’ve got the likes of the Ford F-150 Lightning, which still pretty much looks like a regular F-150, albeit with sharper LEDs up front, a different grille and of course, no internal combustion engine present under the hood, which means you also get a frunk.
Aside from the Ford, the majority of EV pickup trucks look quite unconventional, from the Tesla Cybertruck, which belongs in a Blade Runner sequel, to the Rivian R1T, Bollinger B2, Lordstown Endurance and even the Hummer EV pickup, to some extent.
But there’s another truck that looks just as dystopian as any of the other ones, and that’s the EdisonFuture EF1-T, which is on display at the 2021 LA Auto Show along with its EF1-V sibling (a van version).
The EF1-T will be available in three different versions: Standard, Premium and Super. The Standard model (300-mile range) will utilize a single electric motor, allowing for a zero to 60 mph (97 kph) acceleration time of less than 6.5 seconds, with a towing rating limited to 7,500 lbs (3,400 kg). The dual-motor Premium version (380-mile range) will need less than 4.5 seconds to hit 60 mph and should be able to tow 8,000 lbs (3,628 kg).
As for the tri-motor Super variant (450 miles of range), it will get you to 60 in under 3.9 seconds, with a towing rating of 8,500 lbs (3,855 kg).
The EF1-V van model will come in Standard and Long-Range specification, the former using a single motor and the latter two. Both the van and the truck will feature Solar Roof options, but efficiency is still a question mark.
There’s no word yet on when we can expect either of the two EdisonFuture models to enter production, but assuming it does happen, it will probably take a few years until we can get our hands on one.
