EdisonFuture Teases EF1-T and EF1-V Models, Rivian and Tesla Beware!

We are now eight years and two months away from the year 2030. For the second installment of the "Back to the Future," Doc and Marty traveled to the year 2015. Thinking of the original "Blade Runner," the action was set in the year 2019. So, from a certain perspective, one could say that we are living in the "future".
Cars with internal combustion engines will be a thing of the past in about a decade from now. Electrification is paving the way to the future. We've been using fossil fuels for our vehicles for a little over a century now, and you can't help but wonder how long electrification will last. Perhaps Isaac Asimov's vision of utilizing nuclear power on a large scale will never be fulfilled.
It's interesting to see the ripple of effects brought forth by electrification. Manufacturers have to adapt to the changes, and some are doing better than others. This new way of thinking has brought forth a series of new players onto the market, and you can't help but think if all of the old ones are going to survive. EdisonFuture, a subsidiary of SPI Energy, will be entering the EV market soon.
Earlier this year, SPI Energy, a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and EV solutions announced that they will be working on a new project with automotive design company Icona Design. Enter the EF1-T Electric Solar Pickup Truck and the EF1-V Electric Solar Delivery Van. Both vehicles are built on the same chassis and platform, but each one will be serving a different purpose.
Truck will be available in three different versions: Standard, Premium, and Super. The first one will be using a single electric motor, with an estimated 0 to 60 mph (96 kph) time of fewer than 6.5 seconds. Towing capacity will be limited to 7,500 lbs (3,400 kg). The Premium comes with a dual motor and will take less than 4.5 seconds to get up to that same speed. Its towing capacity will also be higher, at 8,000 lbs (3,628 kg).
Last, but not least, the Super only needs less than 3.9 seconds to get up to 60 mph, and can tow up to 8,500 lbs (3,855 kg). According to EdisonFuture, the Super will have either a dual or a tri-motor setup. Solar charging will be available as an option for all three versions, but range figures haven't been made public yet.
The retractable solar cover option may be a big step ahead in terms of recharging batteries, but we'll have to see how efficient they are first. The standard bed length is 6.5 ft (1.98 meters), but an optional 8 ft (2.43 meters) version is available should you require the extra cargo area. Interior-wise, we get the same vibes as with most EVs today, with a big 17.5" infotainment touchscreen and mirrors being replaced by cameras for increased visibility.
Solar Roof is optional here as well, but it isn't clear it will be as efficient as the one on the Pickup Truck.
As of now, there is no word on official pricing or launch dates for these two vehicles. But it does look like when they do hit the market, they may be more appealing to users than what companies like Tesla and Rivian have to offer. We'll probably see the final product on the streets within the next year or two, and it's sure going to be interesting to follow the brand's development over the upcoming decade.
