Tesla Cybertruck Spotted With Production Wipers, Side Mirrors and Staggered Wheels

A Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted recently undergoing tests at the Merced County Castle Airport, which is about two hours east of the Fremont plant. Unlike past prototypes, this one was equipped with windshield wipers, new fog lights and side mirrors, while its wheel aero covers had been removed.
That’s not all though, because we’re pretty sure it has staggered wheels too, where the rear wheels are visibly larger than the front wheels, at least that’s how it looks – it might just be our mind playing tricks on us, so let us know if you see it too.
The images, courtesy of Cybertruck Owners Club, prove that Tesla is still hard at work developing their fully electric pickup truck, after confirming that production had been pushed back to next year because of supply chain issues (most likely chip shortages).
There’s also the "issue" of the Model Y, which according to Elon Musk himself is more of a priority for Tesla than the Cybertruck, which makes perfect sense from a business standpoint, although it also means that the likes of the Rivian R1T, GMC Hummer EV and the Ford F-150 Lightning might get a head start over the Cybertruck in terms of availability.
As for styling, it’s pretty clear that not much is going to change between the production version, these prototypes and the original concept vehicle which was unveiled back in November of 2019. If you know your pop culture, then you’re probably getting some serious ED-209 vibes from the Cybertruck style-wise. What’s an ED-209, you ask? It’s that bulky autonomous robot that was trying to kill Robocop in the 1987 sci-fi flick.
Oh and another thing. When we first saw the concept, we couldn’t help but notice the F1-style steering wheel inside. Does that mean the production version is getting a yoke instead of a conventional steering wheel? Maybe, as an option. We’d imagine that once you’re going off-road, you’ll want a steering wheel that’s easy to grip from any angle, which the yoke certainly is not.
