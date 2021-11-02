5 If Rivian Made an Electric Ford Bronco, Here’s What It Could Look Like

Rivian Will Deliver Over 1,000 Production R1T EV Trucks Before 2022

If the company can continue the ramp-up they hope to reach a maximum production rate of up to 200,000 vehicles by 2023. As Rivian gets closer to announcing its official initial public offering (IPO) date they've filed lots of paperwork with the SEC. Among that paperwork is a document detailing the production numbers for October and plans for the rest of the year.It tells us that Rivian built 180 units of the R1T and delivered 156 of them. "Nearly all of these vehicles were delivered to Rivian employees, and we expect to ramp deliveries to third-party customers as we increase our production rate." the company said of that production volume.What might shock many is that the R1S and the EDV, an electric delivery van ordered most notably by Amazon will also be in production by the end of the year. Rivian says that "we plan to launch and commence customer deliveries for the R1S, a three-row seven-passenger sports utility vehicle (“SUV”) in December 2021 following the completion of ongoing vehicle validation and all required testing. By the end of 2021, we intend to produce approximately 1,200 R1Ts and 25 R1Ss and deliver approximately 1,000 R1Ts and 15 R1Ss."They also said that they'll have built and delivered roughly 10 of the EDVs. That sort of production ramp-up is outstanding and we hope they can keep it up as demand grows.Currently, the brand has more than 55,000 preorders of the R1T or the R1S. They say that at this stage they plan to fulfill those orders by the end of 2023. That's in addition to the 10,000 EDVs they're scheduled to throughout 2022.If the company can continue the ramp-up they hope to reach a maximum production rate of up to 200,000 vehicles by 2023.