Eadon Green's Black Cuillin Is Another Morgan-Style Modern Classic

Are you the type that says "they don't build them like they used to"? Do you enjoy cars from the era when your grandpa was learning how to shave? Then you'll love the Black Cuillin from a company called Eadon Green. Or maybe not.





Even though it looks British, with that Morgan-like front end, the Cuillin was reportedly inspired by the 1930's Alfa Romeo 8C 2900. After Googling it... yeah, I can see that happening. But the back seems much more tapered, suggesting the designers took a look at the Bugatti Type 57 SC Atlantic as well. Everybody knows one of those is as expensive as they come.



Seeing it in the company of the Subaru WRX STI and other more modern cars in Geneva is weird. However, there are things about the Black Cuillin that are modern. Apparently, the powertrain consists of a 6.0-liter V12 engine that revs to 7,000rpm and will allow it to reach 270 km/h. But that could mean anything from a BMW 760i mill to something borrowed from an Aston.



Looking around the cabin, we think we've spotted a few BMW parts suggesting the powertrain is of that origin. Didn't the



"The BLACK CUILLIN, or project “FE57” as it started out, was to explore the idea of a romantic Grand Tourer of 1930s style in a collection of 2D sketches and visuals, considering the interior and exterior themes as well as the type of car it should be. I was originally inspired by an Alfa 8C 2900 convertible, but my main passion has always been the Coupe, so a Coupe body was decided upon," the official website describes.



