E36 "Fantasy" Puts Giant 4 Series Grille on Classic BMW M3

The BMW 4 Series may be the talk of the town right now, but it's not the first member of the family to sport a controversial grille design. We only need to think back to the X7, and all the memes/jokes that targeted it.
A few people even tried to put the super-sized X7 grille on a classic E30 to show how ridiculous things have become. However, we think we can do one better, at least if you allow us to enter the digital world.
German digital artist Andreas Richter just published this doozy, a unique take on the E36 3 Series/M3. The aim here is to adopt the new grille design from the 4 Series coupe (G22), which is tall and joined in the middle.
Instead of just slapping on the 2021 grille, the artist adapted it, made it as square as something that came out in 1990 should be. That's 30 years ago, in case you're wondering. The rendering also sports new aero elements, a subtle body kit, better mirrors, and the DTM-style wing.
The E36 is perhaps the least loved member of the 3 Series family. The E30 has those timeless looks, while the E46 is an iconic tuner's car, a movie, and video game star. Meanwhile, the E90/E92 has a unique V8 flavor for the M3.
We tried to fix the E36's reputation by showing you how cool it can be with the Pandem widebody kit. Also, this unique cyberpunk makeover has exhaust coming out of the hood and a 2JZ engine.
The technology on this version of the 3 Series is wonderful, especially the M versions, but we'd still settle for a 328i. The powertrains, suspension, and engines are almost as good as those of the E46, so the 1990s sports compact is mainly held back by the boxy looks.
German digital artist Andreas Richter just published this doozy, a unique take on the E36 3 Series/M3. The aim here is to adopt the new grille design from the 4 Series coupe (G22), which is tall and joined in the middle.
Instead of just slapping on the 2021 grille, the artist adapted it, made it as square as something that came out in 1990 should be. That's 30 years ago, in case you're wondering. The rendering also sports new aero elements, a subtle body kit, better mirrors, and the DTM-style wing.
The E36 is perhaps the least loved member of the 3 Series family. The E30 has those timeless looks, while the E46 is an iconic tuner's car, a movie, and video game star. Meanwhile, the E90/E92 has a unique V8 flavor for the M3.
We tried to fix the E36's reputation by showing you how cool it can be with the Pandem widebody kit. Also, this unique cyberpunk makeover has exhaust coming out of the hood and a 2JZ engine.
The technology on this version of the 3 Series is wonderful, especially the M versions, but we'd still settle for a 328i. The powertrains, suspension, and engines are almost as good as those of the E46, so the 1990s sports compact is mainly held back by the boxy looks.
View this post on Instagram
How do you like the new BMW 4 Series? Please dont kill me, I just had to try the grill on a few older ones :D #e36 #widebody #bmw #bmwe36 #e36fanatics #bmwlife #e36gang #4series #bmw4series #mashup #bmwtuning #drifting #driftcar #stance #camber #slammed #tracktoy #internetbreaking #carart #racecar #e36bestcar #e36owners #trackcar #e36m3 #e36trackcar #bigwanggang #riceornice #modifiedsociety #exoticcars #carporn